Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged For Complaining Her Private Plane Hangar-Mate is Fleeing CA to Avoid Seeing Homeless

Reality TV star turned gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner drew widespread mockery when she told the tale of her private plane hangar neighbor’s decision to flee California to avoid having to see homeless people.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Hannity, Jenner made the case for her candidacy by telling host Sean Hannity that “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it here anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless’.”

“I don’t want to leave, okay? Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here,” Jenner added.

A clip of the moment went viral, as journalists, political and media figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users mocked Jenner’s concern for the narrow private hangar demo.

This is going to get more attention than a bear licking itself. cc @FlashReport https://t.co/XoGmX4zk2V — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 6, 2021

Dear @Caitlyn_Jenner: California grew by 2.4 million people the last 10 years. Also, unlike you, Dems are focused on the 99% of people who don’t own planes or hangars. And you know what’s going to help reduce homelessness? The #AmericanRescuePlan, which your party opposed. https://t.co/xRRiiDMb0l — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 6, 2021

When you lost the private airplane hanger crowd… https://t.co/PkLPXZ7VwA — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 6, 2021

I cannot stress how loopy this entire thread is. Caitlyn is a cartoon villian https://t.co/x425c2z7FY — May Murden (@JayJurden) May 6, 2021

Clearly she’s a natural politician with razor-keen instincts for how to relate to the common folk https://t.co/tq9sSWWBSz — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 6, 2021

Exactly, Caitlyn. Private jet owners are the victims. Because they are subjected to the specter of homelessness through the tinted windows of their limousines. You’re a great humanitarian. https://t.co/9Jlzv9tmYA — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 6, 2021

Who amongst us *hasn’t* lamented with our neighbors over the inability to keep our private airplane hangers safe from the homeless these days? 🤦🏻‍♀️ #CancelCaitlyn https://t.co/8CtZWnufQO — Tara Dublin Wrote A Whole Book in Lockdown (@taradublinrocks) May 6, 2021

Reminder Trumps tax bailout which ballooned the deficit for the rich included deductions for private planes. https://t.co/XIsh1YwaPg — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 6, 2021

Guy who owns the slip next to me at the harbor is out, too. Says he’s gonna sail his yacht to Sedona.

By the way, a slip at the harbor is a thing, yeah? https://t.co/HSqGS9zrDI — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) May 6, 2021

This lady is at least 13 different kinds of ridiculous https://t.co/aswijOMRum — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 6, 2021

It’s not like Fox would ever get behind a wealthy, out-of-touch, reality show television personality trying to become a politician. https://t.co/PUyi9m7ITD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 6, 2021

What a world. What a world. Imagine the dread of having to pack up your hangar for your private jet and move out of California to Sedona because you don’t like to see the homeless . . .

The horror.

The horror. https://t.co/pG5kucZsLe — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 6, 2021

Every Californian with a private jet totally relates. https://t.co/Vsy2tw1581 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) May 6, 2021

The voters want someone you can share a Gulfstream with. https://t.co/QsYdLqf1dk — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 6, 2021

love to pack up my plane hangar because other people are experience poverty https://t.co/51joQpfjmk — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) May 6, 2021

The irony is that these are the people that turned Arizona blue https://t.co/4NawEE6EdK — Bill Scher (@billscher) May 6, 2021

“It’s so bad in California people are forced to pack up their hangars to avoid the poors” Not quite the sales pitch she thinks it is… https://t.co/WYt81IgOGc — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) May 6, 2021

Private plane owners are disgusted with Gavin Newsom’s handling of California, apparently? https://t.co/OWnwiQOA92 — David Pakman (@dpakman) May 6, 2021

Love to appeal to the working class by hanging in my private jet hangar and complaining about how there’s too many poor people https://t.co/agCgnnTXmu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 6, 2021

This is amazing. Beyond parody. Oh no, the people with private jets have to see the homeless, and just can’t stay in the state. I dunno Caitlyn: maybe you could pay some taxes, change the zoning rules and house the homeless instead of stepping over them on the way to your jet. https://t.co/dXzHN9fm5c — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) May 6, 2021

Polling very high among the coveted “people with private hangars who think the poors are gross” demographic https://t.co/DETCXkF10a — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) May 6, 2021

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]