comScore Caitlyn Jenner: Private Plane Pal Fleeing CA to Avoid Homeless

Caitlyn Jenner Gets Dragged For Complaining Her Private Plane Hangar-Mate is Fleeing CA to Avoid Seeing Homeless

By Tommy ChristopherMay 6th, 2021, 7:53 am

Reality TV star turned gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner drew widespread mockery when she told the tale of her private plane hangar neighbor’s decision to flee California to avoid having to see homeless people.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Hannity, Jenner made the case for her candidacy by telling host Sean Hannity that “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it here anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless’.”

“I don’t want to leave, okay? Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here,” Jenner added.

A clip of the moment went viral, as journalists, political and media figures, celebrities, and other verified Twitter users mocked Jenner’s concern for the narrow private hangar demo.

