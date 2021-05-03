In April 2020, conservative talk show host Candace Owens tweeted about Covid-19 cases in India … and it did not age well.

“Two weeks ago I told you all that India was the country to watch as millions of their workers were stranded along the railroad—no means of social distancing. India has just 169 deaths,” she wrote, implying that the country had essentially avoided Covid-19 despite a lack of social distancing. “Reported its first case in January.”

Owens also sarcastically — in all-caps — added that the coronavirus is “10 TIMES MORE DEADLY THAN THE FLU, BRO!” very much implying that it is not a more lethal virus.

Two weeks ago I told you all that India was the country to watch as millions of their workers were stranded along the railroad—no means of social distancing.

India has just 169 deaths. Reported its first case in January. BUT IT’S 10 TIMES MORE DEADLY THAN THE FLU, BRO! pic.twitter.com/6q4lJHkoXg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2020

Now, fast forward about a year later, and India is facing an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases — causing supply shortages of PPE, hospital beds, oxygen, and vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization, one in every three new coronavirus cases globally is being reported in India.

A second wave of cases in India began to rise in February, when authorities were reporting an average of 10,000 infections daily. It has only gotten worse in the following month, as India reported more than 400,000 new cases at the start of May.

As for Covid-19 versus the flu, while they are both contagious respiratory illnesses, according to the CDC, they are caused by completely different viruses.

The coronavirus spreads more easily than the flu does, appears to cause more serious illnesses in some than the flu, and has a higher mortality rate — especially than seasonal influenza.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]