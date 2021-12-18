Charlamagne tha God Trends After Bombshell Interview Segment with VP Kamala Harris: ‘Whew!’

An explosive segment with Vice President Kamala Harris sent Twitter into a buzz and made Charlamagne tha God a top trending topic overnight Friday.

On Friday night’s edition of Tha God’s Honest Truth on Comedy Central, the host drew a stern but affectionate tongue-lashing from the VP when he kept asking who is really president: President Joe Biden or Senator Joe Manchin?

The segment got even more chaotic when outgoing senior adviser Symone Sanders cut in to try and wrap up the interview, which had spanned two segments, as the question was being asked.

Harris bristled at the question, scolding the host.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris said.

The interview ended with warm pleasantries, but the fireworks took off on social media and turned Charlamagne (and/or Charlemagne) into a top trending topic.

Media figures and other verified users weighed in.

This is ⁦@VP⁩ doing her job with clarity and excellence – it wasn’t a heated exchange it was the VP setting the record straight: Charlamagne Tha God, Harris get into heated exchange after question about who ‘real president’ is | TheHill https://t.co/utOZdFOFkx — Karen Finney (@finneyk) December 18, 2021

Worth watching to the end of the clip when Charlamagne praises her response. “That Kamala Harris, that’s the one I like. That’s the one that was putting the pressure on people in Senate hearings. That’s the one I’d like to see more often out here in these streets.” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 18, 2021

Reecie…did you see the @VP gather Charlemagne up like the boss she is. Ya’ll must have forgotten who Kamala Harris is. She doesn’t play the Vice President on TV…she IS the Vice President of the United States. Don’t get it twisted. #SkeeWee https://t.co/6LQwhacPAx — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 18, 2021

“It’s Joe Biden — and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” the VP said, after a Harris aide tried at first to wrap up the interview before she could respond. — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) December 18, 2021

Vice President Harris with a fiery response to Charlamagne Tha God when asked if Joe Biden or Joe Manchin is President: “Don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president…its Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/h8GQnW4Zf8 — Stephen Michael (@stephenreports) December 18, 2021

.@cthagod asked @KamalaHarris “I wanna know who the real president of this country is, Joe Biden or Joe Manchin,” and it seems the question was so difficult it to answer Symone Sanders stepped in and tried to end the interview. pic.twitter.com/XVyHiJOoHq — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 18, 2021

This is a great answer by the @VP https://t.co/THBnVwJPBi — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 18, 2021

Charlamagne with a good question tho https://t.co/269ZfqAhG3 — Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) December 18, 2021

Whew! @VP ate Charlemagne up! “It’s Joe Biden, and I’m Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris.” Stop playing with her. pic.twitter.com/DHTriseHRX — Ryan Johnson (@Ryan_Johnson) December 18, 2021

Watch above via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com