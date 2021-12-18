Charlamagne tha God Trends After Bombshell Interview Segment with VP Kamala Harris: ‘Whew!’

By Tommy ChristopherDec 18th, 2021, 9:21 am
 

An explosive segment with Vice President Kamala Harris sent Twitter into a buzz and made Charlamagne tha God a top trending topic overnight Friday.

On Friday night’s edition of Tha God’s Honest Truth on Comedy Central, the host drew a stern but affectionate tongue-lashing from the VP when he kept asking who is really president: President Joe Biden or Senator Joe Manchin?

The segment got even more chaotic when outgoing senior adviser Symone Sanders cut in to try and wrap up the interview, which had spanned two segments, as the question was being asked.

Harris bristled at the question, scolding the host.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris said.

The interview ended with warm pleasantries, but the fireworks took off on social media and turned Charlamagne (and/or Charlemagne) into a top trending topic.

Media figures and other verified users weighed in.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

