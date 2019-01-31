Chris Christie: Access Hollywood Tape One of the Few Times I’ve Ever Seen Trump ‘Genuinely Embarrassed’

No, President Donald Trump is not above being embarrassed.

That’s the claim of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. In an interview slated to air in full Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel, Christie says that Trump reacted sheepishly following the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

“It was one of the few times in the 17 years I’ve known him that I actually saw the president genuinely embarrassed,” Christie said. “He looked embarrassed. He acted embarrassed.”

Christie also ripped former House Speaker Paul Ryan for his response — or lack thereof — during the aftermath of the video’s release.

“You have Paul out there saying all these different things during the campaign. Billy Bush weekend, Paul canceled a rally that candidate Trump was supposed to have. It’s what everybody hates about politics – it’s showboating. I was in there trying to fix the problem. Paul is out there putting out press releases. And this is what people hate about politicians. Instead of Paul picking up the phone and calling candidate Trump either during the [sic] time or during the Billy Bush time and saying “Hey, I’m the Speaker of the House. I’m the leader of the Republican party. I’m really upset and disappointed with you. I want an explanation… There was never any of that. It’s like, all of a sudden we’d get an incoming over the transom of a Paul Ryan missive through a press release.”

Listen above, via SiriusXM’s POTUS channel.

