comScore

Critics Fire Back After Trump Blames Media for Destroying Itself: ‘YOU Are Trying to Destroy the Free Press’

By Reed RichardsonAug 24th, 2019, 10:32 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he departs the White House July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New Jersey to host a fundraising dinner and spend the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

President Donald Trump, citing right-wing radio and Fox News host Mark Levin, blamed the media for “destroying the free press” on Twitter, prompting critics and reporters to quickly fire back: “YOU are trying to destroy the free press. You won’t be successful.”

Trump, who is currently attending the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, apparently found time on Saturday night to tune in to one of his favorite conservative media personalities, who inspired him to post the latest in a long line of rhetorical attacks against the press.

His wild, circular logic did not go unchallenged.

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: