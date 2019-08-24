President Donald Trump, citing right-wing radio and Fox News host Mark Levin, blamed the media for “destroying the free press” on Twitter, prompting critics and reporters to quickly fire back: “YOU are trying to destroy the free press. You won’t be successful.”

Trump, who is currently attending the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, apparently found time on Saturday night to tune in to one of his favorite conservative media personalities, who inspired him to post the latest in a long line of rhetorical attacks against the press.

His wild, circular logic did not go unchallenged.

YOU are trying to destroy the free press. You won’t be successful. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/gNeMMmBtjR — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 24, 2019

He’s at the most important multi-national meeting of the year, at a time when serious issues need to be addressed, and he’s listening to a right wing radio crackpot. https://t.co/wGqVeJmyyb — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 25, 2019

You’re destroying the FREE PRESS! You delusional Treasonous pathological liar fucking moron conman rancid fishlips incompetent corrupt clueless ASSHOLE! You’re an embarrassment to humanity! America is waking up to your corrupt BULLSHIT! NY knows exactly who you are!#JailTimeSoon pic.twitter.com/FVMDUZzvKG — Frank D’Angelo (@FrankDangelo23) August 24, 2019

Any CEO or senior government official would be fired for posting this kind of irrational garbage. But because it’s the MOST senior government official we just have to put up with it. I don’t know, you figure it out. https://t.co/5KFhcRzm1R — Gary Whitta 🔜 PAX West (@garywhitta) August 25, 2019

he’s deteriorating in real-time. christ https://t.co/RsY9KADmLg — lvl 45 CHAOS POTUS (@thetomzone) August 24, 2019

The media IS the free press, you nitwit… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 24, 2019

Fuck Mark Levin and fuck you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 24, 2019

The NRA is destroying the Right to Bear Arms! https://t.co/SnZkKFo16n — Dr. Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) August 25, 2019

