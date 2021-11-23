Dennis Prager Digs In Comparing the Unvaccinated to Gay Men During AIDS Crisis: We’re ‘The Most Hated Group’ Since Slavery

Dennis Prager dug in on his comparison between unvaccinated Americans and gay men who were pariahs at the height of the AIDS crisis.

To briefly recap: In a Newsmax appearance earlier this month, the conservative radio host said, “During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of the people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable. And it should have been inconceivable! They should not have been made pariahs. But this is kosher, this is okay.”

Prager was immediately called out for his baffling take, and he doubled down with questions like, “Were there government mandates to fire every American with AIDS? Or fire every gay man?”

During a recent event for Awaken Church, Prager riffed on how people were blasting him for those tweets, “because I had the chutzpah to say the unvaccinated are pariahs the way that gays were during the AIDS crisis.”

He pointed to a “monopoly on victimhood” mentality to claim that’s why people rejected his comparison between the stigma gay men faced during the AIDS crisis and people refusing to get life-saving vaccines.

Prager then went even further and said, “I would argue that the unvaccinated are bigger pariahs. Were gays or people with AIDS banned from travel? Were they banned form restaurants? Were they fired from their jobs? Were they deprived of a way of feeding their family?”

“The unvaccinated are the most hated group since — I would say, since slavery,” Prager actually added.

Last month Prager told his audience he deliberately got infected covid-19 to get natural immunity. Recent CDC data concluded that the vaccines provide much stronger protection.

You can watch his comments above, via Awaken Church.

h/t Jason Campbell

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com