Elon Musk Dunks On Trump’s TRUTH Social: ‘Terrible Name’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dunked on former President Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social, a social media platform.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” tweeted Musk on Wednesday.

This was an added tweet in a thread that included a post with a screenshot of the top applications in the Apple Store. The picture showed Truth Social leading the free apps chart, followed by Twitter.

“Should be called Trumpet instead!” he soon added.

On Monday, Twitter announced an agreement with Musk to purchase the platform for almost $44 million.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” said Musk in a statement from the company announcing the acquisition. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Since the announcement, Musk has commented with pro-free speech sentiment.

“The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” posted Musk in a separate tweet. “By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

