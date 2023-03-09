Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Mocks McConnell’s Hospitalization With Video of Turtle Falling Down Stairs

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, fresh off admitting in a disciplinary proceeding by the Colorado Bar that she made multiple misrepresentations about the 2020 election, posted a video on Twitter that was sharply denounced for its heartless mockery of an octogenarian’s injury, along with a side dish of animal cruelty.

Ellis, pictured above with fellow fabulist attorney Sidney Powell, was reacting to the report that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had been hospitalized.

Wednesday evening, McConnell “tripped at a local hotel following a private dinner,” according to a statement from the senator’s communications director, David Popp. A second statement from Popp Thursday afternoon added that McConnell, 81, was “being treated for a concussion” and was “expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment.”

McConnell, who speaks with a Kentuckian drawl, has been mocked online by comparing him to a turtle, but Ellis took it to a new low. Her tweet Thursday morning included a video of a pet turtle attempting to go down a stair and then tumbling down a staircase as the person filming does nothing except chuckle as the unfortunate reptile finally lands with a thump in a basket at the bottom of the stairs.

“BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained,” tweeted Ellis with the video.

BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained 👀 pic.twitter.com/xLnkhephKd — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2023

Her tweet drew swift and vociferous criticism, from Twitter users denouncing both the ghoulish mockery of McConnell’s injury and the careless pet owner who let their turtle take a possibly dangerous — at minimum, stressful — fall.

Ellis showed no signs of regret, posting a reply to another user who wrote that he “laughed way too hard at this” that she felt the “same,” and then retweeting conservative commentator Carmine Sabia’s tweet that prayed for a “quick recovery” for McConnell and then asked American voters “When are we going to stop electing elderly or feeble people?”

A friend sent it to me this morning and same 😂 — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) March 9, 2023

A sampling of reactions to Ellis’ tweet:

The basic lack of humanity constantly displayed by these people is truly remarkable https://t.co/keJ7pET8v6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 9, 2023

you do something this tasteless just so Donny will praise you… It’s really sad — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) March 9, 2023

I guess it’s a custom on your planet to celebrate your censure by doubling down on just being the absolute worst person you can be. pic.twitter.com/NODCpp987y — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 9, 2023

It wasn't funny when Rand Paul's ribs were broken by his neighbor, wasn't funny when Paul Pelosi got hit in head w/hammer, wasn't funny when McConnell went to the hospital last night. Be human before you're a partisan & quit cheering for humans getting hurt, you f*cking ghouls. https://t.co/ozV8OoCm3o — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) March 9, 2023

I can’t stand the man’s politics but I hope he heals quickly and seriously thinks about retiring.

This is from his own party. https://t.co/b2dzop9eT1 — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) March 9, 2023

Hard to believe this person was just censured by a Colorado judge who said she had a “reckless state of mind” and “a selfish motive”. https://t.co/MeaBRz5tyA — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 9, 2023

As my fellow tweeps know I have never been a @LeaderMcConnell fan but you truly are lying, seditious trash. https://t.co/j1eerOPZyu — Geo Steve (@StephenGlahn) March 9, 2023

Jenna Ellis is trash. But you knew that. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 9, 2023

These “Christians” are laughing at the suffering of the guy who stocked up the Supreme Court with their dream picks, the guy who ensured their drooling god-king would not be convicted in the Senate. Just soulless husks. https://t.co/R31mEeI5Wf — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) March 9, 2023

