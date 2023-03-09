Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Mocks McConnell’s Hospitalization With Video of Turtle Falling Down Stairs
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, fresh off admitting in a disciplinary proceeding by the Colorado Bar that she made multiple misrepresentations about the 2020 election, posted a video on Twitter that was sharply denounced for its heartless mockery of an octogenarian’s injury, along with a side dish of animal cruelty.
Ellis, pictured above with fellow fabulist attorney Sidney Powell, was reacting to the report that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had been hospitalized.
Wednesday evening, McConnell “tripped at a local hotel following a private dinner,” according to a statement from the senator’s communications director, David Popp. A second statement from Popp Thursday afternoon added that McConnell, 81, was “being treated for a concussion” and was “expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment.”
McConnell, who speaks with a Kentuckian drawl, has been mocked online by comparing him to a turtle, but Ellis took it to a new low. Her tweet Thursday morning included a video of a pet turtle attempting to go down a stair and then tumbling down a staircase as the person filming does nothing except chuckle as the unfortunate reptile finally lands with a thump in a basket at the bottom of the stairs.
“BREAKING: Camera footage from last night’s McConnell dinner obtained,” tweeted Ellis with the video.
Her tweet drew swift and vociferous criticism, from Twitter users denouncing both the ghoulish mockery of McConnell’s injury and the careless pet owner who let their turtle take a possibly dangerous — at minimum, stressful — fall.
Ellis showed no signs of regret, posting a reply to another user who wrote that he “laughed way too hard at this” that she felt the “same,” and then retweeting conservative commentator Carmine Sabia’s tweet that prayed for a “quick recovery” for McConnell and then asked American voters “When are we going to stop electing elderly or feeble people?”
A sampling of reactions to Ellis’ tweet:
