George Conway went on a full-scale tear into President Donald Trump and his rhetoric in light of the two shootings this weekend in Texas and Ohio.

Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, got back on the Twitter machine on Sunday to refer to Trump as an “evil racist political leader who is a narcissist and a sociopath.” He also suggested that Trump’s rhetoric could have the El Paso shooter to attack people in pursuit of the anti-immigrant ideas the perpetrator laid out in his alleged manifesto.

Exactly. Crazy and evil are not mutually exclusive; nor does having a psychological disorder preclude moral or legal responsibility. For example, a sociopath could be an evil white nationalist, and could commit premeditated murder to effectuate his beliefs, … — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2019

… and he would not have a legal insanity defense. Also, for example, an evil racist political leader who is a narcissist and a sociopath—a malignant narcissist—could, through his rhetoric, have incited that evil white nationalist sociopath to have committed murder. … — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2019

… That evil political leader’s psychological condition would not absolve him of moral responsibility for his rhetoric. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2019

Even if Trump didn’t incite it, he utterly lacks the moral authority or credibility to address it, which it’s his job to do. He lacks the moral authority and credibility to serve generally—but especially on this. This just pathetically highlights his total unfitness for office. https://t.co/yyHnjVSAs7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2019

Conway also retweeted a number of people also calling out the president’s rhetoric, among others:

The president’s job is not to give live updates. There is law enforcement for that. The president’s job is to find a solution. Or at the very least to try to bring the country together. https://t.co/cTZcwXTnmY — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) August 4, 2019

There are no mass shootings in Japan because there are no video games there https://t.co/IIpJPZMlrQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 4, 2019

"In this darkness, Mr. Sayoc found light in Donald J. Trump." Remarkable and telling line written just two weeks ago by Cesar Sayoc's *own defense attorneys* to explain the spark for his pipe-bombing spree. This takes on new and even greater resonance now. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) August 4, 2019

Your hollow words mean nothing today. One day your grandchildren will read about you, personally, in history books. How will you explain yourself to them? How will you justify yourself and your craven deeds and complicit silence? https://t.co/8x66b9CDai — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) August 4, 2019

Time & again, the president used “invasion” or “invade” to frame the immigration issue as an attack on the country. At least half a dozen times this year on twitter alone. That was the justification the El Paso shooting suspect used. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) August 4, 2019

Using the El Paso terrorist's manifesto, I connected the dots for folks still having trouble doing that. This is just the first page. pic.twitter.com/mQcW3doGNF — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 4, 2019

The problem isn’t that almost 24 hours later Trump still hasn’t condemned white supremacy. The problem is that Trump can’t condemn white supremacy because he lacks all credibility on the subject. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 4, 2019

Also, in case you were wondering, here are the latest tweets from Kellyanne Conway:

Our nation is saddened and outraged by the senseless acts of terror that have claimed the lives of innocents in El Paso and Dayton. We mourn the victims, pray for their grieving loved ones, and should unify against hate and terror. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 4, 2019

We need to come together, America. Finger-pointing, name-calling & screaming with your keyboards is easy, yet… It solves not a single problem, saves not a single life. Working as one to understand depraved evil & to eradicate hate is everyone’s duty. Unity.

Let’s do this. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 4, 2019

