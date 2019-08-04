comScore

George Conway Connects Trump’s Rhetoric to El Paso Shooter in Twitter Spree: ‘Sociopathy’

By Ken MeyerAug 4th, 2019, 1:49 pm

George Conway went on a full-scale tear into President Donald Trump and his rhetoric in light of the two shootings this weekend in Texas and Ohio.

Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, got back on the Twitter machine on Sunday to refer to Trump as an “evil racist political leader who is a narcissist and a sociopath.” He also suggested that Trump’s rhetoric could have the El Paso shooter to attack people in pursuit of the anti-immigrant ideas the perpetrator laid out in his alleged manifesto.

Conway also retweeted a number of people also calling out the president’s rhetoric, among others:

Also, in case you were wondering, here are the latest tweets from Kellyanne Conway:

