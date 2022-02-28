As biting U.S. and European sanctions took their toll on the Russian economy on Monday, the Russian Ruble hit new record lows, while trading on the Moscow stock exchange was canceled. The Russian Central Bank, which can no longer pump the billions of reserve currency Russia has into the economy due to sanctions isolating the bank from international financial institutions, announced the Moscow Stock Exchange will be shut on Tuesday as well.

Russia’s central bank hiked its key interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent to try and combat the falling Ruble and soaring inflation. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who continues his deadly invasion of Ukraine, also banned all Russian citizens from transferring hard currency overseas, which Bloomberg notes “put much of the country’s $478 billion in external debt at risk of default.”

Russia’s oligarchy is feeling the squeeze as both Monaco and Switzerland have decided to go “forego” neutrality and adopt the European Union’s sanctions on Russia and freeze Russian assets in their financial sanctuaries.

Reuters reported, “Monaco, an international hub often favored by wealthy Russians, will also proceed with freezing assets and imposing sanctions on Russians in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said a statement by the Monaco Royal Palace.”

Switzerland will forgo its commitment to neutrality & impose sanctions on Russia, Swiss Federal President Ignazio Cassis says, calling Russia’s actions an “attack on freedom, an attack on democracy, an attack on the civil population & an attack on institutions of a free country.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 28, 2022

While the rich are under direct financial assault, everyday Russians too are stuck standing in lines trying to withdraw cash from ATMs and international financial tools like Apple Pay are reportedly no longer working in Russia.

Pundits and commentators from around the globe and across the political spectrum have taken to social media to celebrate the sanctions against Russia on social media.

Democratic strategist Keith Edwards noted on Twitter that “The ruble is now worth a penny.” He joked, “They’re about to rename the ruble rubble.”

The ruble is now worth a penny. pic.twitter.com/TLfcRU9Zfq — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 28, 2022

They’re about to rename the ruble rubble — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 28, 2022

Conservative lawyer George Conway jested, “Bye bye ruble ruble goodbye.”

Bye bye ruble ruble goodbye — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) February 28, 2022

The Atlantic’s David Frum commented, “Doubtful that the ruble will be convertible into anything at all much longer. It’s on its way to effective worthlessness, as the Soviet ruble was effectively worthless: an accounting unit within a closed economy, but unable to buy goods or services on international markets.”

Sky News’s Alistair Bunkall commented on the significance of the Swiss standing against Russia, “Switzerland has just announced it will forgo its traditional neutrality and sanction Russia. Oligarchs seen Switzerland as a safe haven for their cash – an estimated $11bn kept here. This will hurt.”

Switzerland has just announced it will forgo its traditional neutrality and sanction Russia. Oligarchs seen Switzerland as a safe haven for their cash – an estimated $11bn kept here. This will hurt. — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) February 28, 2022

Below are an assortment of other reactions to Russia’s economic woes:

The Ruble looks like it fell out of a window. pic.twitter.com/4DPBnSx5MQ — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 28, 2022

Cough. Cough. Cough. Moscow delays the opening of their stock market. Goodbye ruble! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 28, 2022

Doubtful that the ruble will be convertible into anything at all much longer. It’s on its way to effective worthlessness, as the Soviet ruble was effectively worthless: an accounting unit within a closed economy, but unable to buy goods or services on international markets — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 28, 2022

HISTORY being rewritten over #Ukraine_Invasion. Switzerland broke its historically neutral status to sanction Russia over #Putin invasion. Sanctions will match those of EU, of which it is not a member. The whole world is #StandingWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/yFKhS2EJP0 — warren swil (@warrenswil) February 28, 2022

Big: With the ruble’s value crashing, Russia just closed its stock market. The financial system there is reeling under the sanctions onslaught:https://t.co/aqU86N8jBp The ruble imploding and the stock market tanking are two telltale signs to look for, per @edwardfishman: https://t.co/vWsFLH3FJ0 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 28, 2022

