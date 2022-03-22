GOP Effort to Tie Ketanji Brown Jackson to Critical Race Theory Draws Fire from Progressives: ‘Repugnant’

Twitter users slammed the Republican National Committee tweeting a GIF showing a picture of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and her initials “KBJ” with the initials being crossed out and replaced with “CRT,” or critical race theory.

This is racism. simple as that. https://t.co/niFldyCU6T — Comprehensive Evaluation 👌🏻 (@themitchellfink) March 22, 2022

I think this tweet is literally just pointing out that she’s Black https://t.co/The4SlV0LB — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 22, 2022

Republicans have found a new boogeyman upon whom to pin their dogwhistles: https://t.co/YGt5TsiPye — Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 22, 2022

Republican Party demonizing Supreme Court nominee https://t.co/iifhpjzyBl — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) March 22, 2022

the mask is off https://t.co/fBD5NUcu3R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2022

the logical conclusion of how GOP has evolved since a Democratic president signed the Civil Rights of 1964 Trump has accelerated that long-running evolution to reach this point https://t.co/V5LRF1UN6u — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 22, 2022

This is the best the @GOP can do. … Unless you count Lindsey Graham hoping people die in jail without due process of law https://t.co/svWKXXCPGX — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022

Not every Republican is a racist. The Republican Party leader & party officials are publicly racist. Is it time for a name change for clarity? The Racist Party? https://t.co/qnISnVcYwM — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) March 22, 2022

