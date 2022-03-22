GOP Effort to Tie Ketanji Brown Jackson to Critical Race Theory Draws Fire from Progressives: ‘Repugnant’

By Jackson Richman
Mar 22nd, 2022
 

RNC ties KBJ to CRT

Twitter users slammed the Republican National Committee tweeting a GIF showing a picture of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and her initials “KBJ” with the initials being crossed out and replaced with “CRT,” or critical race theory.

