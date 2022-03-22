GOP Effort to Tie Ketanji Brown Jackson to Critical Race Theory Draws Fire from Progressives: ‘Repugnant’
Twitter users slammed the Republican National Committee tweeting a GIF showing a picture of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and her initials “KBJ” with the initials being crossed out and replaced with “CRT,” or critical race theory.
Repugnant https://t.co/XcvrZDaQUM
— Jason (@longwall26) March 22, 2022
https://t.co/m4ezeJsXDW pic.twitter.com/CqXtKqSXMc
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 22, 2022
This is racism. simple as that. https://t.co/niFldyCU6T
— Comprehensive Evaluation 👌🏻 (@themitchellfink) March 22, 2022
Pure unadulterated racism. https://t.co/3Wy1BgsF3t
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 22, 2022
I think this tweet is literally just pointing out that she’s Black https://t.co/The4SlV0LB
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 22, 2022
Republicans have found a new boogeyman upon whom to pin their dogwhistles: https://t.co/YGt5TsiPye
— Kara Voght (@karavoght) March 22, 2022
Republican Party demonizing Supreme Court nominee https://t.co/iifhpjzyBl
— Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) March 22, 2022
the mask is off https://t.co/fBD5NUcu3R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2022
the logical conclusion of how GOP has evolved since a Democratic president signed the Civil Rights of 1964
Trump has accelerated that long-running evolution to reach this point https://t.co/V5LRF1UN6u
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 22, 2022
This is the best the @GOP can do.
… Unless you count Lindsey Graham hoping people die in jail without due process of law https://t.co/svWKXXCPGX
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022
Not every Republican is a racist.
The Republican Party leader & party officials are publicly racist.
Is it time for a name change for clarity? The Racist Party? https://t.co/qnISnVcYwM
— Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) March 22, 2022
