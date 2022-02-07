Brian Stelter, NBC’s Olympics | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Brian Stelter

CNN’s Brian Stelter and a panelist teed off on President Joe Biden’s administration for what they deemed an “outrageous” position on the free press on Sunday’s episode of Reliable Sources.

Stelter cited a pair of incidents this week in which Biden officials more or less told the press that they would have to take the government’s version of events at face value on stories regarding Russia and Syria. But in neither case did the White House back up their charge with detailed evidence, and it has bristled at media scrutiny of their claims.

Stelter slammed the administration for imploring the press to “trust us,” adding, “That is not what journalists do. That is not what journalists are meant to do. Journalists are meant to probe and press for the evidence, regardless of who is in power.”

“I think the Biden administration thought just because they weren’t Trump they were going to get some kind of free ride, and it’s outrageous!” agreed David Zurwarik, former media columnist for the Baltimore Sun. “We trust no one. That is what we do.”

Stelter and Zurwarik are absolutely right. The press serves a vital role in holding government leaders accountable, and no one should get a free pass.