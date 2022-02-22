Keilar Presses, Tribe Excessive, NYT Misses | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Brianna Keilar

CNN co-host Brianna Keilar pressed Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer on Tuesday on why the administration has been reluctant to call Russia’s troop movement into Ukraine an “invasion.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the Donbas and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday, and Russian troops entered the Donbas promptly.

On New Day, Keilar asked Finer if the Biden administration views what has happened as “an invasion.”

“Look, Brianna, we think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” said Finer. That “beginning of” qualifier wasn’t quite the “yes” Finer wanted it to pass for, and Keilar wasn’t going to let it slip past.

Finer continued, bringing up Germany’s decision to stop certification of the pipeline and President Joe Biden‘s coming sanctions on the two regions, and then Keilar looked for clarification.

“So you called this the ‘beginning’ of the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine,” she said. “Is that different than an invasion?”

“I think latest is important here. An invasion is an invasion and that is what is under way. But Russia has been invading Ukraine since 2014,” said Finer, again qualifying his description.

“Why not call it an invasion,” asked Keilar. “Just call it an invasion instead of this talking point of the beginning of the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine?”

“I don’t know how much more clear I can be, Brianna,” said Finer. “This is the beginning of an invasion.”

“Okay. You could just call it an invasion,” Keilar fired back. She then played clips of administration officials defining what would constitute an invasion and asked again “Why not just call it an invasion?”

“I mean, again, I guess for the third or fourth time, I am calling it an invasion,” Finer finally relented.

See, that’s how you do that.