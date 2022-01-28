Tucker Carlson Mockingly Hits Back at Critics: ‘If You Watch the Media, We’re Agents of Putin’

Tucker Carlson slammed those who have accused him doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin during the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian has amassed its military on Ukraine’s eastern border and many are worried that Putin will order an invasion.

The Fox News host has repeatedly said that whatever geopolitical interests the United States may have in Ukraine, they are not worth escalating. He also noted a recent phone call in which President Joe Biden seemed more concerned about an imminent Russian invasion than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky reportedly told Biden to “calm down the messaging” about a possible invasion.

“If you’re not terrified about the prospect of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, the question is whose side are you on here? Whose side are you on?!” said Carlson, mocking the media’s framing of the situation in eastern Europe.

“And we know the answer to that question. You’re on Vladimir Putin’s side.” So it looks like the president of Ukraine himself has been compromised Russian misinformation. The Ukrainian president is what we on cable news refer to as an agent of Putin. And that means the Russians are so diabolically effective, they have recruited the guy they’re preparing war against. How clever is that?”

He added, “We’re not judging him. In fact, we can relate, we can empathize – because you know if you watch the media, we’re agents of Putin too.”

Carlson played a clip of several media pundits attacking him as something of a Russian asset. Among the highlights were:

“Members of Congress are actually getting phone calls encouraging them to side with Russia because they’re watching right-wing media and people like Tucker Carlson.” “It is striking how neatly Kremlin propaganda seems to dovetail with Carlson’s talking points.” “When tucker Carlson delivers this message, it’s dangerous.” “Now, Tucker seems to have some sort of larger pattern here with tyrants who lean to the right.” “But why is he so committed, and why is Fox News on his behalf so committed to tearing down the American embrace and support and alignment with the world’s democracies?” “Tucker is utterly shameless. If he had any capacity to fill any shame, he should be embarrassed by what he just said because he is basically repeating rank Russian propaganda.”

Carlson summed up the media paradigm on the issue by explaining, “In the United States, if you raise any questions about the wisdom of siding in a war in eastern Europe with one country over another, you are by definition an agent of the single greatest threat to democracy on this globe, mister Vladimir Putin himself. You’re treasonous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com