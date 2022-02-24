WAR in Ukraine, McFaul Reminds, Ingraham Smears | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Michael McFaul

Former ambassador Michael McFaul

absolutely destroyed a BBC anchor on air for interviewing a Russian official who he said spewed “ridiculous” propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine — and asked if the BBC would have given Nazis airtime during World War II.

On BBC World Service’s Newshour, presenter Jame Menendez interviewed Vitaly Milonov, a Russian MP who is bonkers even by that nation’s political standards. For four minutes, Milonov spouted Vladimir Putin’s talking points, which Menendez did his best to challenge.

Menendez then introduced McFaul, who was U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014. McFaul tore into the BBC for hosting Milonov.

“I want to ask a question,” he said. “The BBC, if it was September 1st, 1939, would you put on the air a member of the Nazi Party to try to explain this ridiculous, absolute falsification of history and information that we just heard from Mr. Milonov? Because this is complete, utter nonsense what he just said, and I’m wondering if we’re doing a service to the world by giving him a voice on the BBC?”

Menendez asked whether it isn’t important to hear these justifications that Russian officials are using, and McFaul continued.

“Well, it’s utter nonsense, and I really want to ask the question,” he said. “Let’s go back and find out was the BBC putting on Nazis on September 1st, 1939? Because I think it’s an ethical question for those that are in the business. You put him on and then you put me on. It’s here’s one view. Here’s another view, and I don’t like that.”

Toward the end of their interview McFaul made his point one more time.

“First thing we need to do is we need to call things that are right and wrong, and things that are evil, and this is evil,” the former ambassador said. “And Mr. Milonov was propagating evil, and we need to call that out for what it is.”

On Twitter, he added another admonishment to the media: “Do not give false equivalency to voices of evil and voices of good.”

It’s a stark lesson and must be re-taught from time to time, that there’s a difference between impartial airing of views and recklessly permitting propaganda and misinformation. The press accuse podcasters and social media of not knowing this. Many could use a refresher themselves.