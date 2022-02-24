A Confused Trump Tells Laura Ingraham U.S. Soldiers Landed in Ukraine to Fight the Russians: ‘You Said That We Were Sending People In’

During a phone interview on Fox News, former President Donald Trump mistakenly stated that American forces made an amphibious landing in Ukraine as Russia was invading the country.

Trump unexpectedly called into The Ingraham Angle shortly after Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday night. The 45th president apparently felt it was a decent time to phone into Fox News and air his grievances about President Joe Biden.

At one point during Trump’s discussion with Laura Ingraham, he slammed Biden’s approach to energy policy.

“He doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing,” said Trump. “It’s a disgrace. It’s an absolute disgrace. We have get back into the real world now. We had energy at a level that nobody’s ever seen.”

Ingraham subsequently mentioned a vague report about a landing.

“We’re just learning that U.S. officials are looking at a potential amphibious landing now in Odessa, Ukraine,” she said. “A month ago or three weeks ago, all the so-called experts were saying that Putin was probably gonna just be content with staying in those separatists regions. But I think given what’s unfolded – sadly with a lot of weakness in the United States – they just decided to go for it. I mean, it looks like they’re going for it. And where does that leave the NATO alliance?”

Trump replied that he’s “angry” and “saddened” about it as an American.

“And it all happened because of a rigged election,” Trump said, repeating his favorite lie.

With Trump still on the phone, Ingraham cut in to an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council where Ukraine’s ambassador unloaded on his Russian counterpart.

After a couple of minutes, Ingraham returned to Trump and called the Ukrainian president “pathetic” as his country was being invaded. She asked the former president for his “final reaction.”

Here’s the exchange that followed:

TRUMP: Well, I think the whole thing – again – would’ve never happened. It shouldn’t happen. And it’s a very sad thing. But you know what’s also very dangerous is you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn’t be saying that because you and everybody else shouldn’t know about it. They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham. They should be doing that secretly. Nobody should know that, Laura, and you know– INGRAHAM: No, those are the Russian amphibious landings. TRUMP: Oh, I thought you said that we were sending people in. INGRAHAM: [laughing] No. No, I did not. No, no. TRUMP: Oh ok. INGRAHAM: That would be news. TRUMP: That’s all we need. That’ll be next, ok? Now, we want to protect our own borders. You know, we oughta get to the southern border and start protecting the southern border. But it’s a very terrible situation. It’s a situation that should’ve never happened, Laura.

Watch above via Fox News.

