Fox News host Laura Ingraham covered the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in part by accusing the latter’s president of giving “a pathetic display” earlier in the day.

Shortly before explosions could be heard across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on TV and said he attempted to reach Russian President Vladimir Putin, but was unsuccessful.

“The truth is that we need to stop before it’s too late,” Zelensky said, speaking Russian in an effort to reach the Russian people directly. “And if the Russian leadership does not want to sit at the table with us for the sake of peace, perhaps it will sit at the table with you. Do Russians want war? I would very much like to answer this question, but the answer depends on you, the citizens of the Russian Federation.”

Ingraham, who was interviewing Donald Trump at the time, had briefly interrupted her discussion with the former president to air part of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, where Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.N. had been speaking.

“We’ll go back to President Trump for a quick reaction,” Ingraham said. “We had a, kind of a really, pathetic display from the Ukrainian president – Zelensky – earlier today, President Trump, where he – in Russian, he doesn’t like to speak Russian, but in Russian – he was essentially imploring Vladimir Putin not to invade his country. Now we have the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations looking like a defeated man. Your final reaction?”

Trump said the invasion wouldn’t have happened if he were still president.

“We will be defending ourselves,” Zelensky said in his speech, telling Russia, “As you attack, it will be our faces you see, not our backs. ”

