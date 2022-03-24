Linzer Wins, Schmidt Self-Owns | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Dafna Linzer

Politico had a big get this week, announcing that Dafna Linzer will be taking over the role of executive editor. The veteran will be working with editor-in-chief Matt Kaminski out of Washington, D.C. starting on April 25.

The star journalist was most recently the managing editor for politics for MSNBC and NBC News, as well as the managing editor for NBC’s digital news.

Kaminski sent a staff memo with the news on Wednesday:

“Over the past months, we’ve talked to many of you about the publication’s current and future ambitions. Drawing on those conversations, we’ve looked broadly for people who will help us achieve them. Dafna’s appointment is one of the critical steps we are taking this spring to position POLITICO for a great new era.

“Following a national search, Dafna emerged as an ideal candidate to join the editorial leadership team in this essential role. Dafna’s mandate is to ensure that our journalism is best in class and ambitious, and that we have the talent here to deliver on that promise to our readers.”

Politico lauded Linzer’s extensive and widely varied experience in the industry.

“Dafna brings an unusually broad range of experience and record of achievement to POLITICO. She has worked in print, digital and television. She knows the political and Washington story as well as anyone, but has also excelled as a foreign correspondent and investigative reporter.”

“She’s succeeded at every professional stop,” said Kaminski, detailing her credentials which include the Associated Press, Pro Publica, and as “a must-read as a national security correspondent at the Washington Post.”

In a tweet, Linzer adds she is “Honored to join this stellar news organization at a time when POLITICO is expanding in scope and ambition.”