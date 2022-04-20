Earhardt Empathy, Netflix Stonks, Libs of TikTok | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Ainsley Earhardt

Colby Hall makes the case:

The hosts of Fox & Friends had a civil yet spirited debate over Jen Psaki’s raw emotional reaction to what she deems to be anti-LGTBQ+ bills that could lead to bullying. Pete Hegseth literally laughed mockingly at Psaki’s tears, but Ainsley Earhardt quickly came to the Press Secretary’s defense.

Fox & Friends aired a portion of a clip of Psaki and Jessica Yellin discussing a spate of bills designed to limit gender-based curriculum to kindergarten to third-grade kids in Florida.

Psaki condemned the bills extensively, growing emotional over the impact of the legislation on children.

The clip was followed by Hegseth channeling his inner Nelson Muntz with a sharp “Ha!” that some may have heard as pretty bullying in tone.

Unlike his cohosts, Hegseth played the part of, well, the much harsher critic of Psaki’s open empathy, smirking in his uniquely self-satisfied way. “Totally mischaracterizes the bill, utterly emotional about something that she has mischaracterized and saying it’s a wedge issue.”

But leave it to Earhardt to defend Psaki’s empathy, saying “The flip side is she says we don’t want to hurt our kids and and we don’t want bullying. No one wants that, no one wants children to be hurt.

“People in Florida who support this bill are saying ‘she’s exactly right,’” Earhardt explained. “We don’t want that. We want them to live in butterflies and rainbows, as long as they can.”

Earhardt was an antidote to the insensitivity on display in the segment. Real the full column and watch the clip here.