Splashy Palmeri Premiere, Bad Banderas Assumption | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Tara Palmeri

We do enjoy a splashy debut, and the premiere of Tara Palmeri’s new column for Puck was the textbook definition thereof.

The former Politico national correspondent dished plenty of the sort of juicy info she’s made her trademark in the column, called The Washington Mall, offering an inside look at the happenings of Washington D.C. and, specifically, the White House.

She had plenty of drama to report, including intrigue involving White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who she described as having become “irrelevant on Capitol Hill.” The main reason? According to Palmeri, it’s a lack of talent in the flattery department and clashes with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the moderate Senator who’s blocked a number of key Biden administration agenda items.

Palmeri also detailed the palace intrigue of numerous White House officials vying for Jen Psaki’s role as press secretary as she transitions to her new gig at MSNBC.

Karine Jean-Pierre is taking on the position, but White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield had fought for it, according to the column, though she’d never admit such a thing, Palmeri claimed.

Other bold-faced names featured in Palmeri’s column include former President Donald Trump, aspirational Twitter owner Elon Musk, and a bit describing potential 2024 rivals Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as “two male dogs in a room and one bowl of food.”

Original reporting plus well-crafted writing — that’s a winner in our book.