ESPN Falls for Fake Ja Morant Quote from Ballsack Sports: ‘I Can’t Believe That It Was Broadcast’

Ballsack Sports has struck again.

The Twitter parody account tweeted a fake quote from Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant that made its way to ESPN airwaves.

Ballsack Sports – and I cannot emphasize the name enough for our purposes here – tweeted a “quote” from Morant stating that Michael Jordan would be “just another superstar” if he played in today’s NBA.

Ja Morant says Michael Jordan would be “just another superstar” in today’s game—says today’s talent is at all time high. pic.twitter.com/eAGTjfiFQS — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) July 10, 2022

Morant appeared on a Bleacher Report podcast and stated he “would’ve cooked” Jordan in a game of one-on-one because “I’m never gonna say nobody gonna beat me in one-on-one or anything. Yeah. I don’t care what it is. What sport it is. Soccer who the best player in soccer. Come on. We can play!”

But Morant never uttered the “just another superstar” line, despite the claim of – again – Ballsack Sports.

Nevertheless, the quote made its way to ESPN’s This Just In, where Kendrick Perkins called Morant “confident and crazy at the same time” over the bogus statement.

Shortly after the segment aired, Molly Morrison flagged the fake quote on Twitter.

i know ESPN did not just do an entire segment based on a ja morant “quote” from ballsack sports 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UqihKpMddW — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 11, 2022

Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks took to Twitter and said Morant “absolutely did not say this in the interview,” adding, “I can’t believe that it was broadcast that he did.”

Watch above via ESPN.

