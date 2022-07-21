Statesman Serves, Preposterous Podcast | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Austin American-Statesman

Many Texans were outraged when an interim report on the mass shooting in Uvalde was released only in English, despite the local population being majority Hispanic, and all the more so when government officials said it could take up to two weeks to provide a translation into Spanish. The Austin American-Statesman has now published a complete translation of the report.

A Texas House investigative committee released a 77-page interim report on their findings on the mass shooting, showing there’d been “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making,” in the massive yet profoundly inadequate law enforcement response on that tragic day. The importance to the families of understanding what transpired cannot be overstated.

The community of Uvalde has been more than 80% Hispanic for decades, and Spanish is the primary language for many of the families whose loved ones were killed or injured in the shooting. The lack of a Spanish version of the report — coupled with the apparent two weeks it would take to create one — has been loudly condemned, especially considering the wide availability of Spanish-English translators in Texas.

So a group of bilingual reporters and editors at the Statesman collaborated on the translation, the paper’s Ethics and Standards Executive Editor, Manny Garcia explained on Wednesday (in an article that was, of course, also published in Spanish).

“We view this as a public service for the Uvalde families and the greater community, where most residents are Latino and many are more comfortable reading in Spanish,” wrote Garcia. The editor noted the translation team had taken “special care to ensure the translation was culturally competent and sensitive to word usage by Mexican and Central American communities.”

There is no question this was a great service, and it was journalism at its core. They got the vital news to the people who needed it most in a timely and accessible manner.