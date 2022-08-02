NRO Backs Pelosi, Carlson Ignores Victory | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jim Geraghty

The writers and editors of National Review are not often vocal supporters of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), but have still lauded her plans to visit Taiwan in multiple posts over the past few days.

The outlet praised Pelosi for taking a strong stance against “bully” China through her visit to Taiwan.

“Pelosi Must Go to Taiwan” declared the headline of a commentary from the conservative website’s editorial board, describing the planned trip as “a critical symbol of support as Beijing ratchets up its pressure on Taipei.”

“Much as we disagree with the speaker on most issues, on this question she has been stalwart,” the editors concluded, faulting the Biden administration’s disapproval of the visit.

Jim Geraghty echoed the editors’ views with a Monday morning column headlined “Pelosi Stands Up to the Bully in Beijing.”

“A lot of people in this world like to think that they’re brave, tough, and willing to act against injustice but start looking for excuses once the consequences of taking a stand get high enough,” he wrote.

Geraghty penned a detailed explanation of Pelosi’s long term opposition of the Chinese government, giving readers needed context regarding her expected trip to Taiwan.

The speaker’s stance on China — assuming she does in fact follow through on her plans to visit Taiwan — cut through partisan issues and earned her respect on this issue, wrote Geraghty.

“Conservatives rarely applaud Pelosi,” Geraghty wrote, “but her willingness to visit Taiwan — and to tell the Chinese government in Beijing to go pound sand if it doesn’t like her making the trip — is one of those rare times when they do.”