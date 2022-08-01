John Kirby Announces ‘We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence’ Ahead of Pelosi’s Expected Trip

U.S. policy on Taiwan independence has not changed, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced at a Monday press briefing.

“We do not support Taiwan independence,” Kirby stated as he addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) expected trip to the region. Such a trip did not indicate a change in the White House’s stance, Kirby added.

Pelosi’s reported trip has won her praise across the partisan aisle domestically but also caused tension in China, with officials of the communist government clearly not in favor. The trip would mark the first visit from such a high-ranking member of the U.S. government in 25 years.

Kirby’s comments are likely to stoke plenty of outrage on the right as numerous conservatives have thrown their support behind Pelosi’s reported travel plans and an independent Taiwan in critiques of China, which claims Taiwan as part of their sovereign territory.

“We have said that we do not support Taiwan independence and we have said that we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means,” Kirby said on Monday. “Put simply, there is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis or conflict or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait.”

Kirby warned the Chinese government against recent increases in military activity near Taiwan.

“China appears to be positioning itself to potentially take further steps in the coming days and, perhaps, over a long time horizon,” he said. “These potential steps include military provocation, such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan.”

President Joe Biden previously said the military has warned Pelosi against a trip to Taiwan, though Kirby stated she was merely informed of potential threats.

“Well, I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is,” Biden said.

China President Xi Jinping reportedly had a phone call with Biden over concerns about the potential Pelosi trip, cryptically warning, “the public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this,” according to Beijing’s Foreign Ministry.

“China firmly opposes separatist moves toward ‘Taiwan independence’ and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces in whatever form,” the government document covering the call also stated.

