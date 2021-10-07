Read: Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott’s Internal Memo to Staff Marking 25 Year Anniversary

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott is joining with her colleagues and employees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the network’s inception.

Mediaite obtained a memo Scott sent out to reflect on Fox’s successes since it went live back on October 7, 1996. The memo recalls how Fox became the most watched cable news network and continues to expand itself on multiple fronts.

Here’s Scott’s memo to see for yourself:

Dear colleagues, 25 years ago today, FOX News Channel went live for the very first time. After months of hiring and construction, and weeks of rehearsals, we had our first show at 6:00 AM ET. Critics didn’t give us much of a chance. After all, we were going up against Microsoft, GE and Time Warner, and were available in fewer homes. They predicted we’d give up within months and quickly flop. It’s true, the beginning was a bit bumpy. But we persevered. And with unwavering support from Rupert Murdoch and his brilliant vision, we were able to take chances. We were able to try new shows, test new technologies, and ultimately shake up the entire news landscape. And if you ask those who were around back then, they’ll tell you it was a lot of fun. We became a team in those early months, with a common purpose: to become the best and to prove the critics wrong. And that’s exactly what we did. We became number one, and never looked back. And most importantly, we never grew complacent, and we stayed hungry and nimble. Today, we still fight as if we are the underdog, which is a major component of why we keep winning and are remarkably going on 20 years at number one in cable news and six years as number one in all of cable. We’re also still innovating, having now expanded to eight platforms of FOX News Media, from FOX Nation to FOX News Books and FOX News International, all while super serving the audience. And we’re finding new ways of newsgathering, with our FOX Flight Team and launching an AVOD platform, FOX Weather, fittingly on October 25th – the launch month and the anniversary year of the one network that started it all. 25 years later, our team is as strong as it’s ever been thanks to all of your hard work and thanks to Lachlan Murdoch’s extraordinary leadership of Fox Corporation, which makes all of this possible. I could not be more proud of everyone – from the original 136 employees who are still here today and the hundreds more who truly make this place the best in the business. Congratulations, and Happy Anniversary!

The milestone has been a cause for celebration on the Fox airwaves, and Fox & Friends joined the party on Thursday by airing a montage of highlights, major interviews and favorite moments from the last several years.

Watch above, via Fox News.

