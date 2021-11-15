CNN’s Big Story. Fox’s Altered One. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere & Jasmine Wright
Vice President Kamala Harris is being “sidelined” and “not being adequately prepared,” multiple individuals told CNN.
In a sprawling report published Sunday — based on interviews with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, and outside advisers — CNN outlined a picture of a Vice President struggling to make strides amid a dismal approval rating.
“Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she’s done or been trying to do as vice president,” write CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright.
The explosive report on “exasperation and dysfunction” in the VP’s office is filled with quotes that rocketed across social media and other news sites, and it prompted a slew of responses.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted her support shortly after the CNN report came out, saying the vice president is a “bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband.”
Other White House aides shared the message, which had the effect of drawing even more attention to the CNN report.
Meanwhile, on CNN’s air, Bakari Sellers rather bluntly objected to the network’s report, even hinting at an ugly subtext when he said that he has “a larger issue with the tone and tenor by which Kamala Harris is covered, and I think we saw that in this article.”
Nevertheless, the engaging reporting and extensive research involved spawned its own news cycle and engagement from top officials, other members of the media, and readers and tweeters alike.
MEDIA LOSER:
FoxNews.com
Fox News appeared to heavily modify an article published over the weekend, not least by scrubbing the presence of a specific group of white supremacists at a standoff between Antifa protesters and anti-vaccine mandate proponents.
On Saturday, Fox published an article by Adam Sabes entitled “Antifa members clash with White nationalists over COVID vaccine mandate outside NYC’s Gracie Mansion.” A previous version of the report said that “Far-right activist Nick Fuentes organized the protest against vaccine mandates outside of Gracie Mansion on Saturday night, where Antifa groups also showed up to confront his group, the ‘Groyper Army.’”
The original article contained a note that the Anti-Defamation League considers the “Groyper Army” a white supremacist group. Fuentes, the group’s leader, is a known anti-Semite who has denied the Holocaust, defended segregation, and engaged in harassment and threats toward journalists.
Here’s a screenshot of the article as it was originally presented on Twitter.
The article was modified later on, and the current version has a noticeably less-explicit headline: “Antifa members clash with anti-vaccine protesters outside NYC’s Gracie Mansion.” Not only that, but the article erased all mention of Fuentes and the Groypers while presenting a harsher focus on “Antifa radicals” than it did before.
The Daily Beast reports the edit happened after Fuentes railed against Fox’s coverage, calling the network “Scum” in social media posts. Michelle Malkin, a right-wing former Fox News contributor who has supported Fuentes in the past, was also reportedly among those pushing back.
Stealth-edits usually don’t pan out for news sites. When it gives the appearance of having caved to white supremacists it’s obviously an even worse proposition.
