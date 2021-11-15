CNN’s Big Story. Fox’s Altered One. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere & Jasmine Wright

Vice President Kamala Harris is being “sidelined” and “not being adequately prepared,” multiple individuals told CNN.

In a sprawling report published Sunday — based on interviews with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, and outside advisers — CNN outlined a picture of a Vice President struggling to make strides amid a dismal approval rating.

“Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while long-time supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she’s done or been trying to do as vice president,” write CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright.

The explosive report on “exasperation and dysfunction” in the VP’s office is filled with quotes that rocketed across social media and other news sites, and it prompted a slew of responses.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted her support shortly after the CNN report came out, saying the vice president is a “bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband.”

Other White House aides shared the message, which had the effect of drawing even more attention to the CNN report.

Meanwhile, on CNN’s air, Bakari Sellers rather bluntly objected to the network’s report, even hinting at an ugly subtext when he said that he has “a larger issue with the tone and tenor by which Kamala Harris is covered, and I think we saw that in this article.”

Nevertheless, the engaging reporting and extensive research involved spawned its own news cycle and engagement from top officials, other members of the media, and readers and tweeters alike.