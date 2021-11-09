Newsmax Correspondent Resurfaces on Twitter to Double Down on Vaccine Nonsense — Gets Suspended Hours Later

Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson has been benched by the network, but she resurfaced on Twitter Tuesday continuing to push nonsense about the covid-19 vaccines.

Last week Robinson shared an insane, false claim about the vaccines containing luciferase and saying the government will use it to track people. Newsmax acknowledged in a statement provided to Mediaite that luciferase is not an ingredient in the vaccines, and the network stated they are “a strong proponent that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective.”

Robinson was suspended from Twitter, but her account was still up, and earlier Tuesday she returned to the social media site doubling down on luciferase.

Robinson posted on Substack standing by her previous claim and actually saying, “One more thing: the new COVID-19 antibody test is called SATiN and it uses Luciferase. No, I’m not kidding.”

“It’s not an accident that they’ve given this name to this test. It’s a warning,”

Her bonkers claim was debunked months ago. As the Associated Press reported in April, the luciferase enzyme was used in covid-19 research, but is not actually in the vaccines themselves:

While luciferase is not found in COVID-19 vaccines, the enzyme has been used in some COVID-19 research, as its ability to release light can help scientists visually track how viruses and vaccines affect cells. At the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, luciferase has helped speed up diagnostic COVID-19 testing, because it allows researchers to see the presence of antibodies more quickly than they could using other methods. At the University of South Florida School of Public Health, luciferase helped researchers see how well a coronavirus proxy invaded cells, and which cells were most vulnerable.

Hours after announcing her return to Twitter, Robinson was suspended yet again.

