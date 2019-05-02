Guy Who Went Viral For Getting Attacked Over His MAGA Hat is Now a Nazi, and Getting Egged

Trump superfan Jovanni Valle, who got famous for being attacked in a Manhattan bar, allegedly over his MAGA hat, was recently filmed sporting Nazi gear and getting egged on the streets of New York.

In 2017, Valle claimed he was attacked because of his “Make America Great Again” hat, and a New York couple was arrested and charged with assault over the incident.

Lust about two years later, Valle has been spotted once again, this time sporting a swastika necklace and flying a neo-Nazi flag. In a now-viral video, Valle can be seen getting egged. The clip was tweeted by a user claiming to be a friend of the egg-or, who wrote “Here’s J*vi Val being egged by my bud n having his nazi flag snatched.”

In the clip, Valle chases the yolk-wielding assailant, and the pair tussle for about a minute.

The website Right Wing Watch has tracked Valle’s activism since he became semi-famous, and reports that he has progressed from “alt-lite” Trump fan to increasingly white nationalist activist:

Over the course of the last year, Valle has attended and organized rallies alongside far-right activists and white nationalists. He spoke at the Washington, D.C., sequel to the Unite the Right white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a neo-Nazi murdered counter-demonstrator Heather Heyer in a vehicle attack. Valle has shared photos of himself alongside Augustus Invictus, a failed Florida candidate for Senate who rebranded himself as a voice for the “alt-right.”

Maybe he’s been watching too much of The View.

Watch the clip above, via Twitter user @jacktomhogan.

