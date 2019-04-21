Hannity Goes on Easter Tirade Against ‘Media Mob’ For Report on Russian TV’s Mueller Commentary

Fox News’ Sean Hannity was not apparently thrilled with a story he read on Mediaite on Sunday. In fact, he was so peeved, he launched into a 13-part Twitter rant predicting hell “will freeze over before there is any honest self-reflection by the media mob.”

The story in question was based on a Daily Beast report detailing how a recent opening monologue from Hannity’s Fox News show was being used to talk about the Mueller report on Russian television.

The article also included a screenshot of the clip from Hannity’s program appearing on Russian government-owned Rossiya 1.

#Russia's state TV broadcasts Hannity's commentary, attacking the #MuellerReport in perfect synchrony with the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/pJqhLvhtqc — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 21, 2019

Hannity was not impressed and took to Twitter to point out his commentary that has been critical of Russia.

“Maybe the Daily Beast/Mediaite could have included my numerous comments about Russia being a ‘hostile regime’ and Putin a ‘hostile, bad actor’ and how dangerous they are to our security,” the Fox News host wrote on Twitter.

He then launched into his extensive polemic, including this helpful suggestion: “Maybe these lazy, overpaid, leftwing media propagandists can examine their false, politically-driven coverage the last 2+ years &examine the permanent damage they’ve done to the country & themselves by enabling an attempt to unseat a duly elected President of the people.”

He also said this: “I predict hell will freeze over before there is any honest self-reflection by the media mob.”

Read Hannity’s full Easter Sunday Twitter rant below:

(1/13)

Maybe the Daily Beast/Mediaite could have included my numerous comments about Russia being a “hostile regime” and Putin a “hostile, bad actor” and how dangerous they are to our security. https://t.co/wGF5qcyWw8 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(2/13)

More “Fake news” by cherry-picking comments without the proper context. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(3/13)They may have also wanted to include that I told people a thousand times Congressman Devin Nunes warned the Obama regime that Russia would try to create 2016 election chaos.His warning was in 2014, and Obama and Co did NOTHING to prevent it. This all happened on his watch. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(4/13)

Also, maybe the Daily Beast should look at itself and the rest of the Fake News industrial complex in America, as they are no better than Russian propaganda outlets—perhaps even worse. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(5/13)

Let’s count how many times the Hate Trump Media Mob lied to the American people about RUSSIA, RUSSIA, COLLUSION, COLLUSION. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(6/13)

Maybe the Daily Beast and the rest of America’s lying media can apologize to the American people for these lies, and just maybe investigate HRC’s rigged investigation, her violations of the espionage act, and her obstruction of justice (bleach bit, deletions, hammers?) — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(7/13)

Or HRC’s bought and paid for Lying Russian Dossier, used to influence the 2016 election, and the same Russian Dossier full of lies that were presented as the bulk of information to commit a massive Fraud on FISA court judges. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(8/13)

Those Warrants denied an American citizen his constitutional rights and gave Obama’s Government and the HRC campaign yet another path to “SPY” on the Trump campaign. (Separate from the Stefan Halper issues). — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(9/13)Maybe these lazy, overpaid, leftwing media propagandists can examine their false, politically-driven coverage the last 2+ years &examine the permanent damage they’ve done to the country & themselves by enabling an attempt to unseat a duly elected President of the people. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(10/13)

I predict hell will freeze over before there is any honest self reflection by the media mob, and the next chance they have to slander, smear, besmirch, and bludgeon an innocent 16 year old kid in a “MAGA” hat, like Nicholas Sandmann, they will double down on slander. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(11/13)

The Media Mob’s track record is an abomination. The wreckage and carnage speaks for itself. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

(12/13)

Richard Jewell, Cambridge Police, UVA, Duke Lacrosse, Ferguson, Baltimore, Vetting Obama, reporting Obama’s 8 years of failure, Covington HS kids, Justice Kavanaugh “I believe” VS the VA LT Governor SILENCE. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

Smollett, HRC’s violation of the espionage act, real obstruction of justice, with a REAL underlying crime &REAL intent, the deep state’s “abuse of power, &corruption”, abuse of America’s powerful tools of intelligence, illegal unmasking of the American ppl & leaking raw intel — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

The only good news in this is the “Fake News” industry. “The Media Mob” is finished. America will never trust these people again, nor should they. Full response this week on Hannity 9PM EST — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 21, 2019

