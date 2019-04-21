Russian State TV is Reportedly Airing Sean Hannity Clips Bashing Mueller Report

Russian state television has reportedly turned to Fox News personality Sean Hannity to help spread the message that the Trump campaign was not complicit in election meddling.

According to the Daily Beast, government-owned Rossiya 1 recently aired clips of Hannity talking about the Mueller report and slamming the media.

The Daily Beast reports:

The Russian government-owned Rossiya 1 news channel recently broadcasted excerpts from Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity’s on-air monologue, which hammered ‘media hysteria’ over the report and allegations of campaign ‘collusion’ with the Russian government.

Daily Beast contributor Julia Davis tweeted out an image of a clip from Hannity’s opening monologue on the Russian television show.

#Russia's state TV broadcasts Hannity's commentary, attacking the #MuellerReport in perfect synchrony with the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/pJqhLvhtqc — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 21, 2019

She also noted the Russian state television called the Mueller report a “bestseller about the absence of collusion between Trump and Russia,” and complained intelligence agencies had “hounded” Trump.

It is important to note that while Russian state television, with the help of Hannity clips, are pushing a case for an “absence of collusion,” the Russian government was found – in page after page of the report — to have attempted to sow division and meddle in the 2016 election.

