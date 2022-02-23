A reporter got an unexpected guest while he was reporting in the field: His mother.

Myles Harris, a reporter for WSYX, the local ABC affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, was working on Feb. 19 and appeared to be taping a report as he turned his head and put up and down his arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Harris (@mylestharris)

“This my mom,” Harris said to his cameraman DeAngelo. “Hold on.”

“Hi, baby,” said his mother from inside a car. Her son laughed and said, “I’m trying to work right now and now you’re over here calling my phone. This is DeAngelo, you can say hi.”

“Hi, DeAngelo,” she said to DeAngelo.

“Don’t be holding up traffic because you got cars behind you,” said Harris. His mother then blew him a kiss as she drove away.

Byrd laughed.

“Did you record that,” asked Harris at the end of the video.

