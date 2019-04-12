Ilhan Omar Shares Bush Quote About 9/11 Similar to Her Comments: Was He ‘Downplaying’ Terrorism?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to claims that she downplayed 9/11 in her description of the event by sharing a quote from former President George W. Bush — who used similar terms to describe the terrorist attack.

Omar shared comments the former Republican president made in 2001 three days after the attack.

“The people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!” Bush said in a famous speech at Ground Zero.

“Was Bush downplaying the terrorist attack?” Omar tweeted. “What if he was a Muslim.”

After a several-weeks-old clip went viral showing Omar say the Council on American-Islamic Relations “was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she was condemned by conservatives — as well as the cover of yesterday’s New York Post.

Omar called out attacks from Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Fox News as “dangerous incitement,” given that two men have already been arrested for threatening to assassinate the freshman lawmaker.

“Given the death threats I face… I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it,” she tweeted. “My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans!”

