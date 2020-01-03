The Washington Post detailed on Friday how Iranian Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike this week, had repeatedly terrorized President Donald Trump with “memes.”

According to the Post, Soleimani was “one of President Trump’s social media antagonists,” who used Instagram to attack the president.

“International experts have long known of Soleimani as the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the shadow commander of proxy conflicts across the Middle East, but many Americans first heard of the general in 2018, when he started arguing with Trump via memes on Instagram,” the Washington Post reported, describing Soleimani as “unusually Internet savvy.”

Among the “memes” which Soleimani posted to a now-suspended Instagram account with a reported 70,000 Instagram followers were “an image of the White House exploding” from Olympus Has Fallen and a Game of Thrones-style “I Will Stand Against You” meme– which was reportedly posted in response to President Trump’s own “Sanctions Are Coming” Game of Thrones meme.

New CJL Report: IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, Designated By U.S. Treasury Dept., Is Active On Instagram; Posts Include Image Of White House Exploding https://t.co/9jP83VDsQ5 pic.twitter.com/ui8WA2is6z — Steve Stalinsky (@SteveStalinsky) 17 August 2018

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (#IRGC) #Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani responded to #US President Donald Trump’s announcement that ‘sanctions are coming’ with a Game of Thrones-inspired meme of his ownhttps://t.co/336UFrTL8E pic.twitter.com/5uh1qtQPMB — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) 3 November 2018

