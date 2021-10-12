‘IT’S ALL CANCEL CULTURE BULLSH*T’: Conservatives, Others Decry Jon Gruden’s Resignation, Point Out Double Standards

Oct 12th, 2021
 
Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Conservatives and others on Twitter decried the resignation on Monday of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden following a New York Times report just hours earlier that he sent emails that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

Tweets varied from decrying him being a victim of “cancel culture” to there being double standards for those like Gruden versus others such as players accused of domestic violence that are still playing in the NFL.

