Conservatives and others on Twitter decried the resignation on Monday of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden following a New York Times report just hours earlier that he sent emails that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

Tweets varied from decrying him being a victim of “cancel culture” to there being double standards for those like Gruden versus others such as players accused of domestic violence that are still playing in the NFL.

IT’S ALL CANCEL CULTURE BULLSHIT. JON GRUDEN JUST GOT TOTALLY SCREWED OVER. AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT. pic.twitter.com/OaOyrBvHIa — Greg Kelly–LET’S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) October 12, 2021

Let’s see the emails & texts of Goodell & every NFL owner/exec. We must find out if they’ve ever said anything wrong, shared a controversial thought, or held an opinion that wasn’t PC. No statute of limitations. We can’t allow them to hide behind their white privilege. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 12, 2021

If Jon Gruden had his personal emails released and in those emails he mocked straight people, insulted the looks of a white man, and said Christians are stupid, he’d still be employed today. Probably with a new book deal. And everyone knows it. That’s power. https://t.co/82QP2xSRQm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 12, 2021

Richard Sherman was arrested for domestic violence this past summer. He is currently playing for the Bucs. Jon Gruden used vulgar language in private emails several years ago. He is now out of a job. If you think this is about simple “accountability,” you’re a moron. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 12, 2021

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill pled guilty to punching and chocking his pregnant girlfriend. He still collects a check from the NFL. Jon Gruden, who used salty language in emails, will no longer be collecting a check. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 12, 2021

The NFL employs domestic abusers, murderers, and drug addicts, but Jon Gruden has to go because he’s a white guy who used insensitive language in private emails. https://t.co/B8PRwreNRj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 12, 2021

I have no problem with rap lyrics, by the way, just like I have no problem with Dave Chappelle’s comedy routines. If you don’t like something, don’t watch or listen yourself. But canceling performers you don’t like is the antithesis of America’s marketplace of ideas. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 12, 2021

Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexually assaulting 24 different women. He is currently eligible to play in the NFL. Yet Jon Gruden was just forced to resign as a coach because of years old derogatory emails. Actions used to matter more than words. Now it’s the opposite. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 12, 2021

This is representative of the social media world we’ve created. You’re better off being accused of actual violent crimes than sending inappropriate emails. Seems entirely backwards to me. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 12, 2021

There are NFL players still playing with assault charges against them, some even convicted, but #JonGruden has to go over some old emails? What a time to be alive. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 12, 2021

The #NFL is so concerned about the racist, misogynistic and homophobic remarks in #JonGruden emails they had already booked a collection of rappers, who have used even worse language of this sort publicly for profit, to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 12, 2021

Jon Gruden is about to be fired for things he said in private emails a decade ago. Antonio Brown, who had to pay a settlement to a woman who accused him of raping her, remains a star player for the Bucs. That’s the NFL for ya https://t.co/G9rpEvRs05 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2021

So, the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team didn’t take down Daniel Snyder, but it did take down Jon Gruden, whose brother, Jay, was fired by Snyder two years ago this week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

What Jon Gruden did was repugnant, that’s not in debate.

But NFL’s diversion here is diabolical: focusing on then-ESPN broadcaster who wouldn’t join NFL for five more years.

This case was about the Washington franchise.

Gruden was sacrificed for the greater (NFL owners) good. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 12, 2021

To every single person attacking Jon Gruden for his emails from over 10 years ago — release all of YOUR emails over the last decade. “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone” — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 12, 2021

