Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Joining CNN+ Streaming Service

Former ESPN personalities Jemele Hill and Cari Champion will join CNN’s upcoming streaming service, CNN+.

The service will launch in the spring.

In a press release on Thursday, CNN announced that Hill and Champion will host Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy., discussing “the biggest stories in sports, entertainment, politics, and culture.”

“I’m so thrilled to join CNN+. The beauty and authenticity of my friendship with Jemele has always been at the heart of our creative partnership,” said Champion. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the CNN family and share our brand of ‘speakeasy’ with the world.”

“I believe the old adage is that if you work with one of your best friends, then you’ll never work a day in your life. While I made that up, there’s a certain magic that happens when Cari and I collaborate together,” Hill said. “The CNN family is a perfect partner for us because they understand our chemistry and appreciate that our boldness is our strength.”

Hill and Champion previously hosted Cari and Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports on VICE TV.

Hill is no stranger to controversy as she came under fire in 2017 for calling then-President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.” In December, she blasted Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom for speaking out against China and autocracies, saying that he’s “letting himself be used.”

