Ex-Daily News Editor Jim Rich Named New Chief of Deadspin

Jim Rich has been named editor in chief of the sports site Deadspin, parent company G/O Media announced Thursday.

Rich, a veteran New York journalist who previously served as the editor in chief of the Daily News and executive editor of HuffPost, will take over at the site’s new headquarters in Chicago. Most recently, Rich served as editor at large of SWNS Media Group, a British news agency.

“Jim’s extensive experience as a reporter and editor will enable him to rebuild and lead Deadspin into the future,” G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller, who recently made the decision to relocate Deadspin from New York, said in a statement announcing the hire.

There is much rebuilding to do. Late last year, the site’s entire editorial staff quit in protest of a mandate from management that sought to limit the site’s coverage to sports. Deadspin had traditionally covered a wide range of subjects, including media, culture and politics.

Although Spanfeller has stated that former Deadspin employees who quit their jobs can return to the site, no staffers have yet opted to take the offer.

Deadspin was acquired last April by the Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners, which also picked up Jezebel, the Onion and Gizmodo, among other sites, in the sale.

In the statement, Rich said he was “thrilled to be joining Deadspin,” but acknowledged that there would be work to do in order to get the site, which has been dormant since November, up and running again.

“No doubt there are challenges ahead,” he said, “but I look forward to building a team that will once again make Deadspin the must-read it deserves to be.”

