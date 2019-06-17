Actor John Cusack posted and then quickly deleted a tweet on Monday that trafficked in anti-Semitic tropes and imagery.

Quote-tweeting above an illustration of a giant hand marked with a Star of David that was crushing people, Cusack wrote “Follow the money.” Its invoking of longstanding stereotypes about Jews quickly drew the ire of others on Twitter.

This is disgusting pic.twitter.com/4b2RlPrNfL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 17, 2019

The original Tweet was a reply to Cusack––a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter––and another Sanders-supporting account, @GottaBernNow, as part of a discussion of the Israeli occupation and a recent Israeli military attack that damaged a Palestinian hospital. As of publication time, it remains up.

Cusack offered various excuses for his post before finally apologizing.

A bot got me- I thought I was endorsing a pro Palestinian justice retweet – of an earlier post – it came I think from a different source –

Shouldn’t Have retweeted – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

It stemmed from a defense of Israel bombing hospitals – by a candidate – RT @philledup: @johncusack Good catch — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

It’s was – but its context was a retweet about Palestinians hospitals being bombed – my bad on retweet – of an alt right image- RT @t you do understand now that the image was antisemitic even if that was not your intention — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

Ya the state violence – RT @JohnHerer420: @7hisDar1in9Man @johncusack @mhtamimi12 @GottaBernNow Its obviously meant to be the flag, put it this way I didnt think "jews" when i saw it…all I thought was "Israel". — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

Oh boy- yes- was referencing the bombing of a hospital – war inc – Israel and US will get called out. made a mistake retweeting that – as i said – and sorry – I’m anti fascist-in every respect –

RT @ResethO: So,https://t.co/8yQyW7E4AW — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2019

recognize Palestinian are forced to live in an open air prison. That’s not anti semetic to say that – that recognizes their plight as part of the fight for justice — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2019

Not everyone, however, was sympathetic to his explanations.

It is absolutely not antisemitic to say that. This, however, is hella antisemitic. It would be good to know that you understand why…. pic.twitter.com/BGIbDtpWz4 — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 17, 2019

Photo via Flickr, Keith McDuffee.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com