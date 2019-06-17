comScore

John Cusack Posts, Then Deletes Anti-Semitic Tweet: ‘Follow the Money’

By Reed RichardsonJun 17th, 2019, 8:58 pm
John Cusack, Flickr, 2011

Actor John Cusack posted and then quickly deleted a tweet on Monday that trafficked in anti-Semitic tropes and imagery.

Quote-tweeting above an illustration of a giant hand marked with a Star of David that was crushing people, Cusack wrote “Follow the money.” Its invoking of longstanding stereotypes about Jews quickly drew the ire of others on Twitter.

The original Tweet was a reply to Cusack––a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter––and another Sanders-supporting account, @GottaBernNow, as part of a discussion of the Israeli occupation and a recent Israeli military attack that damaged a Palestinian hospital. As of publication time, it remains up.

Cusack offered various excuses for his post before finally apologizing.

Not everyone, however, was sympathetic to his explanations.

