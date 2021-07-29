Journalist Posts, Then Deletes, Tweet Calling for ‘Porn for Children’

A journalist posted, then deleted, a tweet on Thursday calling for “porn for children.”

“Someone needs to create porn for children. Hear me out,” tweeted London-based journalist Flora Gill, who has bylines in GQ, The Sunday Times and other outlets.

“Young teens are already watching porn but theyre finding hard core aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn@ A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked etc,” she continued.

Gill soon deleted her tweet and posted a couple follow-up tweets.

“Absolutely not getting swept up into another twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam! Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem. Everyone take a deep breath,” she tweeted.

Absolutely not getting swept up into another twitter cesspool so deleted tweet before it picks up steam! Obviously not an actual solution, but it is a real problem. Everyone take a deep breath — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021

Gill also tweeted, “apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree?”

apropos of nothing I really think if someone quickly deletes a tweet, it shouldn’t be screenshotted and shared like… just let it die, you know? no? no one else agree? — Flora Gill (@FloraEGill) July 29, 2021

However, verified Twitter users slammed her initial tweet.

Hussein Kesvani, a co-host on the BBC streaming service BBC Sounds, tweeted that he is “excited for Flora Gill’s poster’s arc. Either she’s going to delete all her accounts for good, or she’s going to become more online and unhinged.”

excited for Flora Gill’s poster’s arc. Either she’s going to delete all her accounts for good, or she’s going to become more online and unhinged — HK (@HKesvani) July 29, 2021

In response to Gill’s tweet about tweets being screenshotted before being deleted, Seattle conservative radio host Jason Rantz retweeted that post and added a screenshot of the deleted tweet and added, “Flora, a journalist, is referring to the tweet where she says someone should create porn for children.”

Flora, a journalist, is referring to the tweet where she says someone should create porn for children. https://t.co/R39yC5Emry pic.twitter.com/RLBzbbfUhd — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 29, 2021

