Liberals Rage at Dianne Feinstein for Maskless Hug of Lindsey Graham After Barrett Hearing: ‘Check Out This Hideous Metaphor’

By Reed RichardsonOct 15th, 2020, 5:31 pm

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) ignited a wave of liberal anger when she both complimented and then hugged — while maskless — Judiciary Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the conclusion of that committee’s Amy Coney Barrett nomination hearings on Thursday.

The 87-year-old California senator and Judiciary Committee Ranking member offered fulsome praise of Graham, calling the Barrett proceedings “the best set of hearing that I’ve participated in,” even as Congressional Democrats have decried Republicans for filling the seat with the 2020 election already underway. And after Graham gaveled the hearings to a close, he and Feinstein shook hands and leaned in for an embrace.

Graham, notably, is currently locked in a dead heat Senate race with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who raised a record $57 million in the third quarter, prompting Graham to beg for financial assistance on Fox News. That race’s most recent debate had to be restructured into a virtual forum because Graham has repeatedly refused to take a Covid test, despite his having been exposed to the White House outbreak several weeks ago.

The overlapping bad optics of thanking the GOP for a hearing her own party blasts as a “sham,” physically embracing an opposition senator who is currently facing a stiff Democratic challenger, and publicly flouting CDC guidelines about the coronavirus unleashed a torrent of angry criticism at the six-term senator.

One left-wing critic brought up her defeated 2018 Democratic primary challenger, progressive Kevin de León, as a counter-example of someone who wouldn’t disappoint Democrats.

But one conservative pundit also weighed in, to offer a positive take on Feinstein’s possible motives.

