Trump And Mamdani Stun With Lovefest In the Oval Office: ‘Can’t Even Imagine MAGA Brain Right Now’
President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani went so well that the two heaped stunning praise on each other during a subsequent presser, surprising just about everyone.
Trump told reporters of Mamdani that “some of his ideas are the same ideas I have” as the two exchanged compliments and hope for a productive working relationship in the future. Trump had publicly attacked Mamdani in recent months, calling him names like a “Communist lunatic,” while Mamdani had dubbed Trump a dangerous despot during his campaign. The surprising and undeniably warm meeting led to a quick wave of reactions among journalists and pundits.
Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman posted, “TRUMP showering praise on Mamdani in the White House may throw House Republicans for a loop. The House GOP has signaled their entire 2026 campaign plan is to tie Democrats to Mamdani.”
Politico’s Jonathan Martin reacted to Trump telling Mamdani its ok to call him a “fascist,” writing, “this would be like if one of the characters in a WWF match stops the fight, grabs the mic and explains to the crowd that, no, it’s not real blood.”
Vice President JD Vance also reacted to that moment, saying, “POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer.”
The Daily Wire’s Editor in Chief Brent Scher commented, “This Trump-Mamdani meeting is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen.”
Below are some more reactions:
