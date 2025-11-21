Trump And Mamdani Stun With Lovefest In the Oval Office: ‘Can’t Even Imagine MAGA Brain Right Now’

President Donald Trump’s Oval Office meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani went so well that the two heaped stunning praise on each other during a subsequent presser, surprising just about everyone.

Trump told reporters of Mamdani that “some of his ideas are the same ideas I have” as the two exchanged compliments and hope for a productive working relationship in the future. Trump had publicly attacked Mamdani in recent months, calling him names like a “Communist lunatic,” while Mamdani had dubbed Trump a dangerous despot during his campaign. The surprising and undeniably warm meeting led to a quick wave of reactions among journalists and pundits.

Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman posted, “TRUMP showering praise on Mamdani in the White House may throw House Republicans for a loop. The House GOP has signaled their entire 2026 campaign plan is to tie Democrats to Mamdani.”

Politico’s Jonathan Martin reacted to Trump telling Mamdani its ok to call him a “fascist,” writing, “this would be like if one of the characters in a WWF match stops the fight, grabs the mic and explains to the crowd that, no, it’s not real blood.”

Vice President JD Vance also reacted to that moment, saying, “POTUS has a lot of good moments but this is an all-timer.”

The Daily Wire’s Editor in Chief Brent Scher commented, “This Trump-Mamdani meeting is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen.”

Below are some more reactions:

What the heck just happened? https://t.co/qWelWTvj1q — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 21, 2025

Great work team. Spectacular job. All around. https://t.co/5e7iJLPeAZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2025

This is amazing. Kudos to Trump & Mamdani on coming together. We need more of this. ⁦@ZohranKMamdani⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/NpEBxNJiPL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2025

Trump now psyched to live in Mamdani's New York. Can't even imagine the MAGA brain right now. — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) November 21, 2025

Face it. You don't know why Trump did it. I don't know why Trump did it. Mamdani doesn't know why Trump did it. Trump doesn't know why Trump did it. There is no understanding why Trump did it. You will never get to the bottom of it. There is no bottom. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 21, 2025

"Bernie Sanders and I agreed on much more than people thought," Pres. Trump says today. That comment underscores why he and the mayor-elect are having a rapport (for now)… both know the battle for the working voter who feels economic pain is the battle of our political moment. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 21, 2025

One lesson to gather from Mamdani and Trump singing Kumbaya in the Oval Office? The existential rhetoric about communists and fascists was all for show. It's reminiscent of the time Kamala Harris accused Biden of racism then hopped on the ticket with him.… — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 21, 2025

This is truly incredible https://t.co/469WnPVlb9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 21, 2025

Trump just folded and slobbered all over Mamdani. He talked a big talk on social media but in person he was patting him on the back and complimenting him. Interesting! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 21, 2025

Pretty sure Zohran just charmed Donald Trump into agreeing that he’s a fascist. — Brad Lander (@bradlander) November 21, 2025

Trump just called Mamdani “a very rational person” — a complete contradiction of how congressional Republicans have been talking about the NYC mayor-elect. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 21, 2025

Find you somebody who looks at you like Donald Trump looks at Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/yEQ9GeE7QY — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 21, 2025

what a world pic.twitter.com/4cwICQfW62 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 21, 2025

I was expecting a fist fight. pic.twitter.com/DhUqIOaeVq — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) November 21, 2025

