Marco Rubio’s 2021 Tweets Go Viral After Launch of White House’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Website

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” “Doublethink means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.” ~ Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell

On January 6, 2021, then-Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) had a clear-eyed opinion about the Capitol riot, posting multiple tweets sharply condemning the violence.

On January 6, 2026, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is quiet after the White House launched a website full of propaganda, conspiracy theories, misrepresentations, and flat-out lies about January 6.

The website (www.whitehouse.gov/j6) omitted numerous facts about President Donald Trump’s culpability in baselessly claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent, inspiring the riot, further agitating the rioters against then-Vice President Mike Pence, and dragging his feet sending a tweet asking them to depart the Capitol peacefully, and seeks to shift blame to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democrats, Republicans who criticized Trump, and even the Capitol Police, accusing them of causing the violence by behaving “aggressively” with “provocative tactics” that “escalate[d] tensions.”

Other ludicrous falsehoods include characterizing the rioters as wholly “peaceful,” claiming Pence could have and should have prevented the certification of the Electoral College votes, and insisting the election was stolen.

The website sparked outrage and inspired some internet sleuths to excavate old tweets, interviews, and speeches from various Republicans in the aftermath of the riot.

Rubio, as Trump’s current Secretary of State (and heavily involved in last weekend’s military action in Venezuela), was a particularly noteworthy example, and several of his 2021 tweets were widely shared Tuesday afternoon.

“There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill,” Rubio wrote on the afternoon of Jan. 6, as the riot was ongoing. “This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

In another tweet a few minutes later, Rubio pleaded with Trump that it was “crucial” for him to “help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.”

In a tweet the next day, Rubio slammed Trump’s narrative that Pence could have overturned the election.

“Some misled you,” he wrote, “[t]hat the VP could reject ballots” or “[t]hat objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.”

“They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money.”

Others shared video clips of Rubio speaking in the Senate chamber the evening after the riot in which he angrily condemned the violence, comparing it to military coups in Cuba.

Flashback: On January 6th, Marco Rubio compared Trump’s MAGA Capitol attack to the military coup of Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ubmndSBwMx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 6, 2026

Rubio has not posted from his personal account, @marcorubio, since Jan. 4 and has not posted from his Secretary of State account, @SecRubio, since Jan. 5.