‘Orwellian Doublespeak on Steroids’: Trump WH’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Website Sparks Outrage

The unveiling of a new White House website on Tuesday that attempted to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol sparked immediate outrage and numerous comparisons to George Orwell’s dystopian novel about authoritarianism, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

The website (www.whitehouse.gov/j6) omits numerous facts about President Donald Trump’s culpability in baselessly claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent, inspiring the riot, further agitating the rioters against then-Vice President Mike Pence, and dragging his feet sending a tweet asking them to depart the Capitol peacefully, and seeks to shift blame to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democrats, Republicans who criticized Trump, and even the Capitol Police, accusing them of causing the violence by behaving “aggressively” with “provocative tactics” that “escalate[d] tensions.”

As perhaps the most documented day in history, numerous video clips — including some taken by the rioters themselves — prove this is not true.

We have the beginnings of the siege on the Congress on video. New White House website claims DC police caused riot pic.twitter.com/fRJwMFQm20 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) January 6, 2026

Other ludicrous falsehoods include characterizing the rioters as wholly “peaceful,” claiming Pence could have and should have prevented the certification of the Electoral College votes, claiming Ashli Babbitt was “murdered in cold blood,” and insisting the election was stolen.

All in all, the website contains an exhaustively long list of misrepresentations, conspiracy theories, insults, baseless claims, and flat-out lies that were thoroughly debunked years ago, and the fact it was hosted on an official government website horrified numerous commentators.

CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale denounced the website as “a truly bananas up-is-down fake-history web page.”

The White House has created a truly bananas up-is-down fake-history web page about what happened on January 6 and in the 2020 election. https://t.co/5fbuge4FsU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 6, 2026

Below is a sampling of additional reactions.

Nonsense. The president tried to steal an election, summoned violence in support of his lies and continues to spin unhinged conspiracies to this day. It's national embarrassment – and so are those who amplify his J6 bullshit. https://t.co/NAVSPFY4hE — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 6, 2026

Trump controls the national guard. Just as he has made clear with his deployments currently. Trump sat on his ass for 187 minutes to see if he’d win the battle HE LOST https://t.co/fH1Qbh5EgO — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 6, 2026

More terrifying than the cowardice displayed by so many in the aftermath of that day? The velociraptors learned how to get out of their cages. Trump and his allies realized the system wouldn’t stop them. — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) January 6, 2026

Here's what really happened on January 6, 2021. My report story as it aired at 6:30pm that night on @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/SPDBxsjUQv — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 6, 2026

MarkWayne Mullin hiding from the 'peaceful tourists' at the Capitol on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/vRlC3MuM9H — Covie (@covie_93) January 6, 2026

There is a lot of pushback from Jan 6 police and staff victims — about this. The White House posted misleading — if not downright false — statements about Jan 6 on an official government website … on the taxpayers' dime https://t.co/6IGEZX25m6 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 6, 2026

It is astounding and a tribute to the professionalism and courage of the Capitol Police that didn't open fire and stack the domestic terrorists like cord wood. They had ever right to use deadly force to defend the US Capitol. https://t.co/7pJmkkLzBM — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 6, 2026

If you were appalled and outraged by the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol while it was happening but now minimize it and harshly criticize folks who continue to regard it as you once did, maybe you've managed to gaslight yourself. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) January 6, 2026

The White House officially adopts and publishes the Big Lie on its website. It can’t be overstated: these people are the most dangerous group on Earth to the health and freedom of our republic. Not immigrants, not foreigners, not foreign nations. Them. pic.twitter.com/e7D9hNeMCs — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) January 6, 2026

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

—George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/mh4H9XEVwh pic.twitter.com/YNr8eCF9aP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 6, 2026

Even by Trump standards, insanely dishonest, anti-American and Orwellian. On the official White House website, too! Shameful. No mention of the police officers who were injured or the rioters who admitted in court to assaulting them. In fact, it blames the police for the… https://t.co/rZ57WRygp1 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2026

This is Orwellian doublespeak on steroids. My god.

We must keep speaking the truth.

We can't let MAGA rewrite history. https://t.co/MpkhYx7ECx — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) January 6, 2026

Soviet levels of honesty here. https://t.co/KiDg1EgPJo — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 6, 2026

Really don't know what to say at this point. The country is run by an unhinged mob boss, Republicans in Congress have ceded all power, the media is complicit, and the Supreme Court handed him an immunity cloak. It may not be an according to Hoyle dictatorship, but it's close. https://t.co/7laUcceB8X — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 6, 2026

—