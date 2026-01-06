‘Orwellian Doublespeak on Steroids’: Trump WH’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Website Sparks Outrage
The unveiling of a new White House website on Tuesday that attempted to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol sparked immediate outrage and numerous comparisons to George Orwell’s dystopian novel about authoritarianism, Nineteen Eighty-Four.
The website (www.whitehouse.gov/j6) omits numerous facts about President Donald Trump’s culpability in baselessly claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent, inspiring the riot, further agitating the rioters against then-Vice President Mike Pence, and dragging his feet sending a tweet asking them to depart the Capitol peacefully, and seeks to shift blame to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Democrats, Republicans who criticized Trump, and even the Capitol Police, accusing them of causing the violence by behaving “aggressively” with “provocative tactics” that “escalate[d] tensions.”
As perhaps the most documented day in history, numerous video clips — including some taken by the rioters themselves — prove this is not true.
Other ludicrous falsehoods include characterizing the rioters as wholly “peaceful,” claiming Pence could have and should have prevented the certification of the Electoral College votes, claiming Ashli Babbitt was “murdered in cold blood,” and insisting the election was stolen.
All in all, the website contains an exhaustively long list of misrepresentations, conspiracy theories, insults, baseless claims, and flat-out lies that were thoroughly debunked years ago, and the fact it was hosted on an official government website horrified numerous commentators.
CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale denounced the website as “a truly bananas up-is-down fake-history web page.”
Below is a sampling of additional reactions.
—
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓