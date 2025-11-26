‘F*ck You!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Launches into Full-Throttle Tirade at MAGA Pundit After Pointed Jibe

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched into a full-throttle tirade at MAGA pundit Mike Cernovich demanding he “stop sh*tposting” and “run for Congress” after he simply told her to serve out her term.

The congresswoman announced on Friday that she will resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026, to avoid a “hurtful and hateful primary” she’d expect to face after President Donald Trump branded her a “traitor” and officially withdrew his support for her.

On Tuesday the congresswoman took to X after the platform rolled out a new feature showing the global location of accounts. The move was hailed by some as an act of patriotism that exposed foreign-based actors running political accounts with large U.S. followings.

Greene argued that those actors were “toxic, hateful, and divisive” and part of a “Political Industrial Complex” that pushes “hyper partisan politics.” In response, Cernovich jibed the Republican ought to “serve out” her “full term” – which would end November 2026 if she were not resigning:

You need to serve out your full term. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 26, 2025

The short remark set off a rant from the congresswoman who attacked Cernovich for posting “all day all day behind a screen”, which she argued was not activism.

“Do I have to stay until I’m assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk?” she asked, adding: “Get off YOUR ass and run for Congress. I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media.”

Oh I haven’t suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen? Do I have to stay until I’m assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then? Shit posting on the internet all day isn’t fighting. Get off YOUR ass and run for… https://t.co/jhbqxHi3Vt — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 26, 2025

Cernovich did not reply but in a separate thread praised the lawmaker for having “stood with J6’ers” and defended her against attacks from other pundits pointing at the timing of her resignation and the release of her pension.

MTG stood for J6’ers when no one would and did what she could. Also she should not have resigned. The pension is a non-issue. She should have served out her term. https://t.co/9JpG6mYQFB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 25, 2025

That didn’t stop Greene rounding for more though, taking to her official account to continue her rant:

Typical of Republican men telling a woman to “shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat.” F*ck you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate. I have been trying tell all you “men” that our kitchen pantry is empty with spider webs, our house has been… pic.twitter.com/ruaw8uEt6K — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 26, 2025

Greene, who built her political career as an ardent Trump supporter, broke with the president on several key issues over recent months, including with her vocal push for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.