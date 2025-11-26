Pablo Torre Accuses Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend of Photoshopping Image as Feud Intensifies

Sportswriter Pablo Torre suggested that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Photoshopped supposed evidence for her lawsuit against Torre.

On Sunday, Jordon Hudson revealed that she was suing Torre in an Instagram post, which included a photo of Hudson holding her “all-access” credential for the University of North Carolina, where Belichick is the head coach of the football team.

Hudson also wrote the caption, “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre.”

The lawsuit came after Torre produced a number of investigative pieces on Hudson and Belichick’s relationship. On his show Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre claimed that a number of sources alleged Hudson’s presence on UNC’s campus was not without controversy. Torre also provided a video of Hudson trashing staffers for a show that Belichick had been a part of.

The next day, Hudson posted a number of screenshots to disprove the allegation that Hudson lied about her age to appear older. She claimed she did not fill out “any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory.” The images showed a conversation between Hudson and a woman identified as Emily Muse. Hudson asked Muse what date of birth was provided for the university directory. Once it was confirmed as being the correct date, Muse admitted to incorrectly entering Hudson’s birth year as 2000 and not 2001. She said she eventually made the correction.

One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre. I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory. https://t.co/1igolSuOZW pic.twitter.com/I0LrhUaz6r — Jordon Hudson (@Jordonbella) November 24, 2025

In response to those screenshots, Torre pointed out a minor detail he found peculiar. When the exposure of the image was altered, a strange visual glitch appeared on one of Hudson’s messages, implying that the image had been edited in some way.

Hi Jordon: Any idea why your screenshot looks like this after you adjust the exposure and highlights? (@JohnnyBlan57495, who provided the below video, was asking about Adobe Photoshop.) Thanks,

Pablo https://t.co/3BohNptoLj pic.twitter.com/pop8khwZqI — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) November 25, 2025

Hudson later fired back with a screen recording. In the video, she navigated the Instagram app and pulled up the conversation with Muse, showing that the messages appeared to be genuine.

At the time of writing, Torre did not respond to Hudson’s most recent counter.