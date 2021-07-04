Mark Zuckerberg Perplexes Internet With July 4th Video Of Him Carrying a Flag and Riding an Electric Surfboard While John Denver Music Plays

When you’re a billionaire, your holidays can be a little…different. That was the case for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who apparently celebrated the Fourth of July by riding around a lake on an electric hydrofoil surfboard while carrying an American flag — and he posted the video on Instagram with John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as the soundtrack.

Watch for yourself below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

The reaction on Twitter went from incredulous (this reporter doubted its authenticity until seeing the video on Zuckerberg’s verified account on Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook) to amusement, plus the expected round of jokes at the CEO’s expense.

A sampling:

Happy 4th 🇺🇸 from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg… pic.twitter.com/lEPBMBVTaV — Zamaan Qureshi (@zamaan_qureshi) July 4, 2021

where’s jaws when you need him https://t.co/J1vZFKfniS — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) July 4, 2021

Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th pic.twitter.com/795YWFigjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on Instagram wakeboarding while holding an American flag and set to the music of the late John Denver singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” I think something’s gone wrong with my medication https://t.co/R0N68wvp6a — Hugh Linehan (@hlinehan) July 4, 2021 I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules. Happy #July4th pic.twitter.com/FiA9RDP29Z — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) July 4, 2021

Hope all of you are enjoying celebrating America’s independence, with or without high-tech surfboards.

Watch the video above, via Instagram.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com