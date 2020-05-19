The View’s Meghan McCain criticized Seth Meyers for his friendly interview with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), and warned fellow conservative women against being “naive” enough to go on his show, referring to her own interview with the late night host.

McCain retweeted an article from News Busters, an outlet that works to expose liberal bias in the media, which called Meyers “nauseating” for sucking up to the governor.

“Even though her constituents have been protesting her stringent lockdown for over a month now, host Seth Meyers tried to portray the Democrat as some kind of populist icon, admiring her “rapper name” and teasing her about being portrayed on Saturday Night Live,” the article noted.

The article also accused him of helping her explain why there have been crowds protesting her coronavirus response and called him out for being overly friendly because the governor is on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president.

“Caveat emptor for any conservative or right leaning woman naive enough to go on his show. Trust me on this one,” McCain said in her tweet:

Caveat emptor for ANY conservative or right leaning woman naive enough to go on his show. Trust me on this one. https://t.co/A7wiiiLkkH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 19, 2020

McCain was particularly bothered by Whitmer’s appearance on Late Night because her own interview with Meyers did not go as smoothly as his conversation with the governor. The two got into a pretty heated conversation about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Meyers repeatedly attempted to get McCain to walk back on her comments about the representative regarding the Poway synagogue shooting in California in 2019.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]