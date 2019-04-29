Meghan McCain Mocked for Blaming Rep. Ilhan Omar After Synagogue Shooting: A ‘Pathetic Person’

The View co-host Meghan McCain was roundly mocked on Twitter after pushing a “both sides” argument regarding the white nationalist attack at a synagogue in San Diego during an appearance on ABC’s This Week yesterday.

“When we’re having conversations about antisemitism, we should be looking at the most extreme on both sides,” McCain said after a right-wing terrorist shot up the Poway synagogue, killing one and injuring multiple other worshippers. “And I would bring up Congresswoman Omar and some of her comments that got so much attention.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been the target of attacks from conservatives since the shooting on Saturday due to her past criticism of pro-Israel lobbying in America and Israel’s subjection of Palestine.

“In my opinion, Nancy Pelosi wasn’t hard enough in her response to [Omar] trafficking in antisemitic language, talking about ‘it’s all about the Benjamins’ and how Jewish people had hypnotized the world,” McCain added, before also calling out President Donald Trump‘s repeated defenses of the white nationalist Charlottesville rally in 2017 and saying, “We’re talking about it on both sides of the aisle.”

McCain, who recently went viral for crying on-air over Omar’s opposition to the pro-Israel AIPAC lobby, was viciously mocked by media figures on Twiter, with some questioning what her qualifications are for discussing antisemitism on an ABC News panel and others simply calling her ” a living argument against hereditary aristocracy.”

meghan mccain has absolutely no qualifications to be speaking on anti-semitism and putting her on tv is actively making people dumber https://t.co/0KA8j1l4SD — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 29, 2019

Our people are dying and Meghan McCain continues to pretend Ilhan Omar is to blame. It’s horrifying and dangerous, and McCain needs to be held to account. https://t.co/caNUYOWuiC — Eli Valley (@elivalley) April 28, 2019

It is extremely good to me that Meghan McCain continues to appear on political television shows as an authority on antisemitism, just given that she doesn’t know anything about that or any other subject, and also can barely talk. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 28, 2019

People like @IlhanMN who are calling out white supremacy and anti-Semitism in the same breath are heroes. People like @MeghanMcCain inflame Islamophobia and by doing so, aid the far right and put our Jewish lives at risk. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 28, 2019

.@MeghanMcCain how dare you suggest that @IlhanMN is in some way responsible for the murder of our people when the Poway shooter’s manifesto showed his penchant for violent Islamophobia and antisemitism alike. We know who is killing us. How dare you. pic.twitter.com/ou5HykJnbA — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) April 28, 2019

Why on earth is Meghan McCain constantly being asked to comment on anti-semitism? She’s not Jewish and her only reliable contribution to discussions on anti-semitism is to attack women of color and oh I just answered my own question. — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) April 28, 2019

W/o getting into other critiques Meghan McCain is both completely ignorant abt anti-Semitism and, to put it mildly, not Jewish. How does she keep getting called on to discuss anti-Semitism? What the actual fuck? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 28, 2019

Producers who book Meghan McCain on their shows so she can pretend to worry about anti-Semitism and stoke Islamophobia should know they are boosting white supremacists and they should absolutely hate themselves https://t.co/y0bK4UxlKQ — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) April 29, 2019

An absolutely pathetic person.

pic.twitter.com/0meGhyNyRd — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) April 28, 2019

Why not a 24/7 Meghan McCain channel with her opinions on everything? — Chase Madar (@ChaseMadar) April 29, 2019

Meghan McCain is so dumb. She is a living argument against hereditary aristocracy. https://t.co/MTJNZrymjg — Murtaza Mohammad Hussain (@MazMHussain) April 28, 2019

It’s very strange that people ask Meghan McCain what she thinks about anti-semitism as though she thinks. — maura quint (@behindyourback) April 28, 2019

If Jews really controlled the media you can bet we wouldn’t be putting fucking Meghan McCain up to speak nonsense on our behalf — Rebecca Basson (@champagnepretty) April 28, 2019

Watch the clip above, via ABC.

