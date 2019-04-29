comScore
Meghan McCain Mocked for Blaming Rep. Ilhan Omar After Synagogue Shooting: A ‘Pathetic Person’

By Caleb EcarmaApr 29th, 2019, 9:24 am

The View co-host Meghan McCain was roundly mocked on Twitter after pushing a “both sides” argument regarding the white nationalist attack at a synagogue in San Diego during an appearance on ABC’s This Week yesterday.

“When we’re having conversations about antisemitism, we should be looking at the most extreme on both sides,” McCain said after a right-wing terrorist shot up the Poway synagogue, killing one and injuring multiple other worshippers. “And I would bring up Congresswoman Omar and some of her comments that got so much attention.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been the target of attacks from conservatives since the shooting on Saturday due to her past criticism of pro-Israel lobbying in America and Israel’s subjection of Palestine.

“In my opinion, Nancy Pelosi wasn’t hard enough in her response to [Omar] trafficking in antisemitic language, talking about ‘it’s all about the Benjamins’ and how Jewish people had hypnotized the world,” McCain added, before also calling out President Donald Trump‘s repeated defenses of the white nationalist Charlottesville rally in 2017 and saying, “We’re talking about it on both sides of the aisle.”

McCain, who recently went viral for crying on-air over Omar’s opposition to the pro-Israel AIPAC lobby, was viciously mocked by media figures on Twiter, with some questioning what her qualifications are for discussing antisemitism on an ABC News panel and others simply calling her ” a living argument against hereditary aristocracy.”

