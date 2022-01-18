MSNBC’s Ashley Parker Rightly DRAGGED for Ripping Biden’s Visits to Wilmington — Where His Wife and Children Are Buried

Washington Post bureau chief and MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker got a healthy dragging for a tweet deriding President Joe Biden’s “nonstop Wilmington weekends.”

Nothing demonstrates the pettiness and bad faith that Biden faces from this press corps than their seeming inability to stop trashing him for his frequent trips home to Wilmington — a 90-minute drive to where his children and their mother are buried — and/or to literally call him out for grieving.

That disgusting trend continued this weekend when Parker seized on a tiny section of the latest absurd Maureen Dowd column in order to vent about Biden’s travel.

“He’s so lost in the snows of yesteryear that he is continuing his Amtrak Joe nearly-every-weekend commute to Delaware, albeit with better wheels, trading in the train for Marine One,” Parker wrote, quoting Dowd’s column, then adding “@maureendowd zeroes in on Biden’s almost nonstop Wilmington weekends.”

As some users pointed out, this wasn’t a key passage in Dowd’s column — a typically silly and trivial piece of fish-wrap that reduces the historic forces arrayed against Americans as a lack of Biden “mojo” — but rather a flourish that Parker dug out just to make this point.

White House correspondent for Bloomberg News Nancy Cook seconded Parker’s emotion:

Verified Twitter users dragged Parker for all of the reasons that this is infuriating:

Speaking of the former guy, here’s a sampling of Parker’s tweets about Mar-a-lago.

And this was also Parker:

Parker’s tweet comes little more than a week after her paper had to delete a tweet suggesting the president’s penchant for empathy is bad, and a few months after another Washington Post White House reporter mocked Biden’s “dying agenda” with a photo of the president visiting the graves of his children.

They’re showing you who they are. Believe them.

 

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

