Washington Post bureau chief and MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker got a healthy dragging for a tweet deriding President Joe Biden’s “nonstop Wilmington weekends.”

Nothing demonstrates the pettiness and bad faith that Biden faces from this press corps than their seeming inability to stop trashing him for his frequent trips home to Wilmington — a 90-minute drive to where his children and their mother are buried — and/or to literally call him out for grieving.

That disgusting trend continued this weekend when Parker seized on a tiny section of the latest absurd Maureen Dowd column in order to vent about Biden’s travel.

“He’s so lost in the snows of yesteryear that he is continuing his Amtrak Joe nearly-every-weekend commute to Delaware, albeit with better wheels, trading in the train for Marine One,” Parker wrote, quoting Dowd’s column, then adding “@maureendowd zeroes in on Biden’s almost nonstop Wilmington weekends.”

As some users pointed out, this wasn’t a key passage in Dowd’s column — a typically silly and trivial piece of fish-wrap that reduces the historic forces arrayed against Americans as a lack of Biden “mojo” — but rather a flourish that Parker dug out just to make this point.

White House correspondent for Bloomberg News Nancy Cook seconded Parker’s emotion:

Verified Twitter users dragged Parker for all of the reasons that this is infuriating:

You really want to endorse this kind of snark, that Biden spends weekends with his family in Delaware? — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 16, 2022

Heaven forbid the man want to be with family on the weekend. Surely he should instead spend his time at his private properties and hotels, running up government tabs at the facilities from which he personally benefits financially. Oh wait… https://t.co/BNO8kN1anO — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 16, 2022

Americans would be better informed if there were no White House Press Corps. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 18, 2022

This is what passes for political analysis and reporters are uncritically RTing it. https://t.co/X3JmAItMrl — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 16, 2022

who gives a shit — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) January 16, 2022

It is 111 miles from the White House to Wilmington, DE. It is 992 miles from the White House to the Mar-a-lago Beach Club in Palm Beach, FL. And Biden doesn’t sell memberships to his home, or give out political favors to the people who pay him to be in his home. https://t.co/GMjKcSubkz — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 16, 2022

45 spent the taxpayers money and appointed his unqualified family to lucrative posts. Zero in on that. — Greg “I’m Wearing My Mask For A While More” Proops (@GregProops) January 16, 2022

REALLY!? @AshleyRParker

I have generally viewed your reporting as worthwhile and substantive; however, amplifying this @maureendowd ‘hit piece’ is not Pulitzer Prize reporting. Our democracy hangs in the balance. What would serious journalists Woodward & Bernstein do? #DoBetter — Todd Rowley🇺🇸🌎 (@ToddRowleyPA13) January 16, 2022

But see the thing is, Joe Biden keeps going back to Delaware, so, you know, both sides https://t.co/TQ9t6qk18B — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) January 16, 2022

Imagine roasting someone for visiting the graves of his family every weekend. https://t.co/4oLmSC80Kd — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) January 16, 2022

Maureen Dowd nails it! Biden’s regular trips to his nearby home state are outrageous. It really upsets me. I’ve been talking to everyone about it on my block. https://t.co/NH6CHOE453 — JacobSilverman.shill (@SilvermanJacob) January 16, 2022

He should be golfing and rage tweeting instead. — Tim Bousquet (@Tim_Bousquet) January 16, 2022

Yes, how dare he work from home on the weekends and see his grandchildren when he could be playing golf and making millions off the secret service renting rooms in his hotels, amirite — Sara Nović (@NovicSara) January 17, 2022

Speaking of the former guy, here’s a sampling of Parker’s tweets about Mar-a-lago.

🐻🐻🐻When Obama went rogue, he joked “the bear is lose.” By that logic, Trump’s Mar-A-Lago is a veritable ursine playground. 🐻 🐻🐻https://t.co/bkiyzZjsX4 pic.twitter.com/gCHNWLAn7W — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) December 30, 2017

Tomorrow night — register below — I interview @nytmike about his fantastic new book. Send along questions, like: Why does he always wear that half zip on MSNBC? And: What happened that made me want to murder him that New Year’s Eve week we spent together at Mar-A-Lago? https://t.co/z4K8GwGIlT — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) September 2, 2020

How are you spending your (likely overhyped, possibly even miserable) New Year’s Eve? While you finalize plans, @myhlee, @lori_rozsa and I preview Trump’s “very glam” Mar-A-Lago bash…https://t.co/DJZxlLOnPI — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) December 31, 2017

Trump turns Mar-A-Lago club terrace into open-air situation room. https://t.co/He9nwZ9ORZ By @fahrenthold — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) February 13, 2017

Of golf (⛳️🏌 ⛳️) and North Korea (🇰🇵 💥🇰🇵): Trump’s quiet Mar-A-Lago Easter (🐣🐥🐣) weekend, w @WPJohnWagner. https://t.co/DyrgKC3VnO — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) April 16, 2017

Confirmed: Ben Carson to endorse Trump tomorrow at Mar-A-Lago. Should be a fun morning presser. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) March 11, 2016

And this was also Parker:

Trump looks…totally fine (and even — dare I say — presidential!) in a mask. I’m confused why it took so long for him to do the responsible thing, following his own CDC’s guidelines and modeling good behavior. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) July 11, 2020

Parker’s tweet comes little more than a week after her paper had to delete a tweet suggesting the president’s penchant for empathy is bad, and a few months after another Washington Post White House reporter mocked Biden’s “dying agenda” with a photo of the president visiting the graves of his children.

They’re showing you who they are. Believe them.

