WATCH: Jen Psaki Has Snappy Answer When Asked Why Biden Goes to Delaware — His Home — So Much

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had a short and sweet response when a reporter asked why it’s important for President Joe Biden to spend as much time in Delaware as he does.

At Friday afternoon’s White House daily briefing, McClatchey White House correspondent Francesca Chambers asked Psaki about the president’s frequent weekends in Wilmington and/or Rehoboth Beach.

Chambers may have been after a more thoughtful, philosophical answer about the emotional tug of home, a theme that The Associated Press explored in detail back in March, but that’s not the way Psaki took it:

MS. CHAMBERS: And while the President may not be taking a vacation, he is in Delaware, and it’s a place that he goes often on the weekends. Why is it important for the President to visit his Delaware residence so frequently? MS. PSAKI: Because it’s his home. You like going home, right? So, does the President. He’s human too.

That answer seems almost too obvious, but since stepping up to that podium, Psaki has been asked more pointed versions of this question on several occasions. Reporters from other outlets have previously questioned the president’s travel by citing CDC guidelines at the time, which Biden’s travel did not violate.

Biden’s predecessor was much more heavily criticized for his frequent travel to golf resorts that he owned.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com