MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Gets Dragged Over Conspiracy Theory Tweet: ‘You’re a F*cking Ghoul’

On Wednesday night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted out a hot take about coronavirus, President Donald Trump, and the Covid-19 task force that made a pretty big splash, but not in a good way.

Hayes floated the conspiracy theory that the infamous “they” presented Americans with the bleak death toll projections during a coronavirus task force briefing in order to give Trump the opportunity for a “victory lap” later.

Hayes attempted to walk the line between just, like, you know, like, putting it out there, man, and donning the foil headgear himself. But it didn’t stop the dragging.

The "they" you are impugning in this quack tweet includes Birx and Fauci. https://t.co/3CdPpKzgbX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 8, 2020

Only problem with this theory is Fauci would never go along with it. https://t.co/5Oh8sMf6ps — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 8, 2020

You’re a fucking ghoul. It makes me depressed that THESE are the people on TV delivering us “the news.” https://t.co/iGRV6qLjLj — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 9, 2020

This is an outrageous take. Every bit of reporting from the time suggested Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci had to talk the President in to accepting that number. Now you’re attacking their credibility to try and get Trump? https://t.co/cjOYyibSe4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 8, 2020

Next time they say “he never listens to the experts,” remember this. Reporting at the time suggested Dr Birx and Fauci spent considerable time laying out these models projecting 100K deaths for POTUS. Now anti-Trump conspiracy theorists are attacking their credibility for it. https://t.co/k097bulTKv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 8, 2020

So Fauci was in on it? You’re a piece of shit. Full stop. https://t.co/DVdCqFrkSm — Meech (@michi83) April 9, 2020

*Fauci* announced it. Birx echoed it. Experts. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 8, 2020

"Can't quite bring to accept" but laying it out in detail nonetheless. 🤔 — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) April 8, 2020

Yeah, that doesn't quite hold up. Nobody knows (and nobody ever knew) exactly how many deaths there will be and the room for uncertainty remains wide, i.e. anywhere from mid-5-figures to low 7 figures. https://t.co/tehzHbl9P8 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 8, 2020

I hate Trump with a passion but this unhinged liberal media bashing of Trump will help him. Trump has consistency underestimated the impact of Covid19 because of the impact to stock prices. Deliberately over estimating would tank the market further, and that’s all he cares for. https://t.co/5DvzqJMqs6 — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) April 8, 2020

That Fauci is one devious dude! https://t.co/7HMUfgMcPq — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 8, 2020

"The most cynical take" that "I can't quite bring myself to accept" is one he'll share anyway because, hey, what harm is a conspiracy theory or do gonna cause on a website where he has a massive following? https://t.co/hgNXiGQKmj — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 9, 2020

Naturally, the defense will be "Hey, I didn't say -I- believe it," because technically he didn't. But he knows good and damn well a handful of people out there will take it and run with it and the damage will be done. But, on this Holy Week, he can simply wash his hands of it. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 9, 2020

Everyone has lost their fucking minds. Between the right wing and left wing conspiracy theories being peddled by pundits, I need a shower after being on Twitter for 10 minutes. You people have no shame. https://t.co/lplZvVzaJr — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 8, 2020

Who is the “they” in this tweet? Dr. Birx? Dr. Fauci? Both? — Sarah Quinlan (@sarahmquinlan) April 9, 2020

“They” is Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the IHME model funded by the Gates Foundation. https://t.co/b48hsiCAmz — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 8, 2020

In order to make this allegation, you'd have to assume that career public health officials Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci were in on it https://t.co/7bPs4UY4Bs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2020

The "I'm just asking questions" routine. A classic! https://t.co/qHWCp3HL6b — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 9, 2020

Narrator: that prediction came from multiple experts and projection models. Which of them, exactly, are you accusing of emotional Munchausen's? https://t.co/vy3CNTXdXT — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 9, 2020

Yeah, so you know this is a bullshit theory you "can't quite accept" but you still put it out there anyway because you are FAKE NEWS. You are no different than Alex Jones right now. I'm thankful 🙏the public in finally starting to see what a bunch of hacks you all are. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) April 8, 2020

Annnnnnnd, here it is. They inflated the numbers to make Trump look good! Anybody believe Fauci and Birx are on Trump’s side politically and would knowingly cook numbers to help him? Hilarious. https://t.co/LGfhu0YCng — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 9, 2020

Can't wait for your appearance on Tucker to discuss this conspiracy theory, Chris. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 8, 2020

Of course, there’s no take that won’t find its supporters on Twitter.

THIS!!! If 5 people died as a result of his lies & incompetence it is an OUTRAGE!! Not letting this clown move the goal posts. Sorry. https://t.co/79Ns8uDq1a — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) April 9, 2020

100 percent correct and, more cynically, not a bad political strategy. A terrible strategy for the human soul…..but that ship has sailed — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) April 8, 2020

There is no reason to be anything other than bleakly cynical when it comes to this man. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) April 8, 2020

cynical maybe but it's also the most and perhaps only logical explanation. We've been here for awhile — EK (@EllenKilloran) April 8, 2020

That was quite honestly what I assumed was happening from the start. He's a used car salesman at heart, and he's negotiating to a number he can live with. — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) April 8, 2020

Exactly where my head went and honestly not cynical at this point, just realistic about who they are. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) April 8, 2020

Accept it, because that’s exactly why they did it. https://t.co/gL1NhtU6PU — Tate Ellington (@tate_ellington) April 9, 2020

And the unspoken but theory-adjacent tweet from The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan, which shows what Hayes had to gain from floating a theory he doesn’t “accept”: Spin-offs.

Trump will continue, as @chrislhayes says, to try & "anchor" everyone to 100k deaths, which then he'll say 'Hey, there were only 50k or whatever, VICTORY!' His opponents need to anchor everyone to Trump's claim that, forget deaths, the number of *cases* would be "close to zero". https://t.co/aGQCh5N1Qz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 8, 2020

Hayes spent more time defending his tweet than getting praise for it. But the massive number of retweets and likes make most of that moot. It’s out there. And so are the offshoot theories. Mission accomplished.

