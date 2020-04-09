comScore

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Gets Dragged Over Conspiracy Theory Tweet: ‘You’re a F*cking Ghoul’

By Caleb HoweApr 9th, 2020, 8:00 am
Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx looks on as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks and points a graphic during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Mandel Ngan, AFP, Getty

On Wednesday night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted out a hot take about coronavirus, President Donald Trump, and the Covid-19 task force that made a pretty big splash, but not in a good way.

Hayes floated the conspiracy theory that the infamous “they” presented Americans with the bleak death toll projections during a coronavirus task force briefing in order to give Trump the opportunity for a “victory lap” later.

Hayes attempted to walk the line between just, like, you know, like, putting it out there, man, and donning the foil headgear himself. But it didn’t stop the dragging.

Of course, there’s no take that won’t find its supporters on Twitter.

And the unspoken but theory-adjacent tweet from The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan, which shows what Hayes had to gain from floating a theory he doesn’t “accept”: Spin-offs.

Hayes spent more time defending his tweet than getting praise for it. But the massive number of retweets and likes make most of that moot. It’s out there. And so are the offshoot theories. Mission accomplished.

